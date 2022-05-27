1 minute read
BOJ discloses steps on climate change in business report
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan included information on measures it is taking to combat climate change, such as figures on its energy use and carbon dioxide emissions, as part of its annual business report released on Friday.
The disclosure came amid growing awareness among central banks on the need to play a part in addressing risks associated with climate change.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.