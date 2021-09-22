Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

BOJ says to start accepting bank applications for climate scheme

1 minute read

A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it would start accepting from Wednesday applications from financial institutions seeking to tap its new loan scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate change.

Financial institutions will be required to disclose targets and actual results on investment and loans, as well as what steps they are taking to meet proposed disclosure rules set by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the BOJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

The TFCD is an international body created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop disclosure rules on climate-related financial risks for companies, banks and investors.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 1:14 AM UTC

Top global companies call for zero emissions shipping by 2050

More than 150 leading companies and organisations including oil majors and port authorities on Wednesday called for the global shipping industry to be fully decarbonised by 2050, urging governments to step up action warning time was limited.

Sustainable Business
British export finance agency aims for net zero emissions by 2050
Sustainable Business
U.S. flood insurance rates to rise for 77% of policyholders -study
Sustainable Business
In climate pledge, Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad
Sustainable Business
INEOS to switch Grangemouth to hydrogen in $1.4 bln pursuit of net zero