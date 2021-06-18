Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BOJ unveils plan to launch new scheme on climate change

A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will launch a new scheme to provide funds to financial institutions that invest or extend loans for activities which fight climate change.

The central bank expects to launch the scheme by the end of this year, and will release a preliminary outline of the scheme at its next policy-setting meeting in July.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its yield curve control targets set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and at around 0% for 10-year bond yields.

It also extended by six months the September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme.

The BOJ last year ramped up purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds, and put in place a loan programme aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped smaller firms, to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

