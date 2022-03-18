Skip to main content
BP urges shareholders to oppose Follow This climate resolution at AGM

The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - BP's board on Friday recommended investors vote against a shareholder resolution filed by Dutch activist group Follow This urging the British energy company to accelerate its energy transition strategy.

In a report ahead of its May 12 annual general meeting, BP said that the resolution was "unclear, generic, disruptive and would create confusion as to board and shareholder accountabilities".

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

