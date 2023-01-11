Brand Watch: 2023 will be a year that separates the bona fide from the bogus on sustainability pledges















January 10 - Predictions of the future often come to naught. In the 1930s, British economist John Maynard Keynes famously promised we’d all soon be working 15-hour weeks. In 1959, IBM forecast that the new-fangled photocopier might sell “5,000, at most”. More recently, Elon Musk has been predicting every year since 2014 that Tesla will become self-driving “next year” (it hasn’t, yet, due to regulatory issues, according to the car marker).

Even so, the following three bets on the year ahead are, save for the onset of Armageddon, a dead cert. First, brands will continue insisting that they are taking their social and environmental responsibilities seriously; second, critics will point out the flaws in their performance and argue not enough is being done; and third, both parties will, legitimately to an extent, believe themselves correct – to the detriment of progress.

To kick off with brands. Such is the slew of public commitments, from net zero by 2050 to nature-positive, that it is almost impossible for big companies to row back now. True, external pressures might complicate progress; double-digit inflation and economic recession might well cause some “fair weather friends” to slow up, warns Adam Carrel, a partner at EY Climate Change and Sustainability Services and co-author of a recent white paper, 'Enough'. But those genuinely committed to the cause know the issues are too big and the threats too imminent to renege entirely (note the subtitle of Carrel’s paper: “A review of corporate sustainability, in a world running out of time”).

Though the economic winds may be, the fundamental drivers of brand engagement remain unchanged. Reputation, above all, remains king. The difference of being seen as eco or ethical is only set to grow. Take ethical fashion. If the market analysts prove right, demand for sustainable labels is set to grow by 10.33% in the year ahead (total value: $8.25 billion). Nor are the advantages just on the high street. Sustainable investment is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.9%, according to PwC. That’s a lot of capital that needs a home.

To turn to the critics. Will there be targets missed in the year ahead? Yes. Will brands employ advertising that pushes the good and neglects the bad (such as HSBC’s now infamous “climate change doesn’t do borders” campaign)? Yes, again. Both are as regrettable as they are inevitable. Regarding targets, if they do what they are designed to do (ie stretch companies to the limits), then falling short will always be a risk. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are among a slew of big consumer brands that pledge to make their plastic packaging 100% recyclable by 2025, for instance – a target that looks increasingly unlikely to be reached. But is it better they strive and reach only 80%, or set a target of 40% and “succeed” in reaching it? Sustainability folk will say the first; lawyers and PR advisers might well urge the second.

PepsiCo has pledged to make its plastic packaging 100% recyclable by 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

One way around the dilemma is to get smarter about what targets are set and why. Tolerance for plucking numbers from the sky is wearing thin, says Rory Sullivan, co-founder of sustainability consultancy Chronos. Equally, working busily in one area while avoiding the metaphorical – and harder-to-solve – elephant in the room won’t wash, either. Consider net-zero goals. Too many companies shout about reducing their direct (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions, while brushing those of their supply and value chains under the carpet.

Consumers and investors, he argues, are both looking for targets and related data that clarify if and how a brand is making “a meaningful and positive difference to society”. To that end, the year ahead requires more targets that focus on performance-related impacts rather than process-driven outcomes. The former provide “absolute” improvements, while those of the latter are only ever “relative”, Sullivan states, citing the findings of a recent research project he co-led into the retail sector.

Disingenuous advertising is less easy to defend. Some might argue that “such is the nature of the beast”, but today’s circumspect, hyper-informed consumers don’t buy it. For George Ames, director of Forster Communications, the fact that shoppers and regulators have an increasingly watchful eye can only be a good thing.

“It keeps the pressure on to be proportionate and accurate with communications,” he argues. It also reminds brands that companies’ sustainability messaging needs to be rooted in realistic plans and corresponding actions.

The danger is that we dawdle into 2023 with both groups doggedly continuing as before: ie with brands arguing they are trying, and critics countering that the scale and pace of their efforts are insufficient. If so, brands that currently take an active stance on sustainability might well go quiet, a trend known as “green hushing”, while those in the shadows will likely stay where they are.

British beer brand BrewDog was ejected from the B Corporation community after reports of a toxic work culture. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Giles Gibbons, founder of the consulting firm Good Business, sums up the dilemma succinctly: “We must allow business to be aspirational, to risk committing to the unknown rather than sitting at the edge … if we (critics) stop companies pushing the envelope, we are going to have less ambition and less change.”

So, are there grounds for hope? One potentially significant change is the development of clearer markers on what good looks like. Lee Green, senior director at the industry-led Sustainable Apparel Coalition, points to the European Commission’s much-awaited substantiating green claims proposal.

Expected to be published imminently (the release date was initially scheduled for late 2022), the initiative aims to provide brands with a “common language” (underpinned by the EU’s product environmental footprint methodology) for communicating the eco credentials of their goods. Having agreed rules should help sort the bona fide from the bogus.

Similar moves are afoot in the more regulated field of communications. The gradual convergence of reporting norms should make the information that brands provide to financial markets “increasingly consistent”, says Gerbrand Haverkamp, executive director at the World Benchmarking Alliance.

He points in particular to initiatives such as the International Sustainability Standards Board and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Again, the more harmonised the rules, the tighter the parameters for how sustainability performance is communicated.

All the same, brands hoping for a smoother ride in 2023 may be disappointed. New demands on companies are appearing, along with new actors demanding them. Biodiversity is an apt example. Under the Global Biodiversity Framework, agreed at COP15 in December, for instance, brands will be expected to demonstrate how they are contributing to the initiative’s goals on biodiversity. Likewise, under the EU’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (scheduled for a final vote in the European Parliament in May), greater attention will be turned to the supply chains on big brands, particularly on environmental and human rights issues.

Patience on all sides is wearing thin for talk without action. In a telling sign of the times, British beer brand BrewDog recently found itself ejected from the B Corporation community (whose UK members now top 1,000) after reports of a toxic work culture. The 2023 wish list of EY’s Carrel, meanwhile, is for greenwashing to become classified as fraud, not just unethical PR. “The overarching solution,” he maintains, “is to decouple sustainability from subjectivity and bring it back to a fact-based alignment with real-world outcomes.”

Unfortunately, brands revel in subjectivity. It’s the essence of the “intangible value” that not only sustains them, but also gives them their unique power to influence and inspire. The best brands stand for something that goes beyond the physical T-shirt on the rack, say, or the hatchback on the forecourt. That “something” is difficult to quantify in hard facts and figures. Yet, as far as sustainability is concerned, demonstrate it they must. Quite how they do so, hopefully 2023 will show.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.