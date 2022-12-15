Brand Watch: CDP’s 'A-list' of climate leaders a reminder of gap between ambition and action















December 15 - Two United Nations summits in successive months – the first on climate change in Sharm el-Sheik, and the second on biodiversity in Montreal – means one thing: a blitz in corporate promises to address environmental threats.

The World Economic Forum captures the mood. Looking to plug a new white paper on how business can help deliver the U.N,’s much-delayed post-2022 biodiversity framework, the Geneva-based organisation declares that “business will help halt and reverse biodiversity loss”.

The number crunchers at international non-profit organisation CDP might reasonably disagree. The London-based transparency specialist, for the first time, included questions about biodiversity impacts in its climate questionnaire this year. It found that among the 31% of respondents that had made a public commitment and/or endorsed biodiversity-related initiatives, 55% of them had taken no action in the last 12 months to advance these goals .

“We’ve seen a hell of a lot of commitments in the nature space over the past number of years, but many of them actually never materialise,” says Gavin Dexter, CDP’s global director for corporations and supply chains.

This delivery shortfall is evident in CDP’s latest A list report, which sees only 103 of the 3,908 companies that reported on how they manage water risk getting an 'A score'. The number of 'A-listers' among the 1,048 that reported on forests is even lower, at 25.

“The story is still very much that organisations are not taking sufficient action (but), going forwards, the key thing will be to ensure that organisations making these commitments are actually achieving them,” Dexter adds.

A field of spinach is irrigated in California. Only 103 of the 3,908 companies that report to CDP on how they manage water risk received an A-listing. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

And these are the front-runners. Over two-thirds (69%) of the companies that responded to CDP’s questionnaire still have no formal objective in place as far as halting today’s unprecedented biodiversity loss is concerned.

The failure to act is particularly worrying among sectors with substantial footprints on the natural world. Despite rising consumer attention and regulatory pressure, most apparel (74%) and manufacturing (73%) brands still make no attempt to assess the impact of their value chain on biodiversity.

The picture on climate action, while still “insufficient” according to Dexter, is slightly more promising.

In part, this is thanks to the creation of robust protocols, such as the Science Based Targets initiative, which make it harder for brands to maintain a sustained mismatch between promises and performance.

Changing regulation plays a large part as well, says Dexter. Pending requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission mean all large companies in the U.S. will soon need to disclose their climate-related information. Similar disclosure obligations face European companies under the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

This helps explain, in part, the geographic spread of the 330 companies in CDP’s overall A-list, which incorporates performance on climate change alongside that for forests and water. At 156, Europe claims almost half of all A-listers, while the United States registers 47.

The other big player is Asia, which counts 120 A-list companies, the vast majority of which hail from Japan, where disclosure requirements have always been historically strong. At the other end of the spectrum, Latin America and Africa count six and zero entries, respectively.

After the A-list’s release this week, the top-performing brands were quick to trumpet their success, particularly the likes of Danone, L’Oréal, HP, LVMH and Firmenich, among the 12 companies that scored ‘A’ in all three categories. Less quick to put out press releases were the five previous triple A-listers who didn’t score As across all three categories this year, including Unilever, Germany’s Symrise and UK paper and packaging company Mondi.

In years gone by, it might have been possible to dismiss CDP’s ranking as a corporate beauty parade. That no longer stands. Not only has the universe of assessed companies grown exponentially (in 2010, the study extended to only 500 brands), but the seriousness with which CDP’s findings are treated by investors is altogether different today.

Justin Steinberg, portfolio manager, Sargasso Environmental Strategy at Steinberg Asset Management, echoes many in the finance industry when he describes disclosure to CDP as a “key indicator” of brand leadership on sustainability.

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station. CDP awarded Tesla an F because of its refusal to respond to its request for environmental disclosure data. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/File Photo

Brands that rigorously measure and monitor non-financial issues demonstrate superior risk management, he adds. More than that, investors expect that such brands will also be “better positioned to capitalise on new opportunities as the environmental megatrend takes hold”.

Given the backing now behind CDP, such advice counts. Back in 2003, just three years after its creation, CDP counted on the support of a mere 35 investors worth $4.5 trillion in assets. Today, that number has skyrocketed to 680 investors, with $130 trillion in assets under management.

The message to these laggard brands is clear: either step up or miss out. According to CDP, more than 29,500 companies either flat-out refused to respond to its request for environmental performance data or they did so with the minimal amount of information.

Brands in this category are issued with an F score under CDP rules. It is a badge currently worn by a number of well-known global brands, including investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, electric carmaker Tesla, and oil giants ExxonMobil, Aramco and Chevron.

Yet, investor patience for brands that disclose but with little or no sign of improvement is also wearing thin. Two in three (66%) of the brands scoring between A- and D- fall into this bracket, according to CDP’s latest figures.

Brands rightly criticise requests from the likes of CDP as time-consuming and resource-intensive. That is slowly changing, partly thanks to digital technologies allowing data to be shared more easily and partly thanks to accords between data providers.

CDP, for instance, announced at the COP27 climate summit that it would include the climate-disclosure standard being developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) on its platform from 2024.

Imperfect as data collection may be, pressure on brands to comply is only set to increase, says Simone Ruiz-Vergote, head of ESG and climate policy at market research and data firm, MSCI: “Over the next two years, we anticipate an exponential increase in standardised climate data from companies.”

As the rigour and reliability of data improves, so too does the capacity of investors to “find and reward the best climate performers”, he adds. Laborious as disclosure can feel, there lies the motivation for brands to up their game and report on progress.











