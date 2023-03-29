Brand Watch: EU misses mark with 'disappointing' anti-greenwash proposal















March 29 - The head-scratching for environmentally concerned consumers will soon be over. At least, that is the aspiration of the European Commission, which last week released its much-anticipated proposal for combatting greenwashing. The 80-page Green Claims Directive has been broadly welcomed as a move away from the current confusion on shop shelves, but questions remain as to whether it will deliver the clarity that shoppers seek.

The Commission is keen to push the rigour of its proposed approach. At its heart is a methodology based on life cycle assessment (LCA) principles which, according to the technocrats in Brussels, “quantify the environmental impacts” of goods and services as well as the organisations that produce them. The list of impacts runs to 16 different major categories, from use of water, land and resources through to ozone depletion, climate change and “human toxicity” (think: cancer-producing).

Ten years in the making, there has certainly been no shortage of consultation and road testing of what the Commission has coined its “environmental footprint” approach. A five-year pilot from 2013-2018 saw hundreds of brands in eight different categories (including big-ticket sectors such as apparel, food and electronics) try out various iterations of the methodology. Overseeing the whole process, whose recommended use gained approval last December, were a group of scientists and technical experts gathered under the umbrella of the Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

The final result, in essence, is an agreed system for modelling the inputs (materials, energy, etc) and outputs (waste, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, etc) that go into industrial processes. For consumer products, that calculation is made for each one of five successive stages: raw material acquisition, manufacturing, distribution, use stage and end of life. The data is aggregated, and then subjected to normalisation (compared to a standard reference value, like average emission per person per year) and weighting (tweaked depending on the importance attributed to different impact categories).

The fashion industry is considered a major source of microplastics, but the green claims directive concedes there's no methodology for companies to account for their impacts. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Armed with these calculations, genuine environmentally conscious brands should theoretically have confidence when it comes to determining what claims they can make – and which they cannot. In turn, this should protect against “unfair competition from competitors who try to greenwash their products”, the Commission asserts. At the same time consumers should be better-placed to avoid being tricked “into buying products that are unsustainable”.

Gill Wilson, an adjunct professor in sustainability marketing at IE Business School, broadly welcomes the new approach. Like many, she describes the current wild west of brand communications as untenable. The Commission identifies a dizzying 232 separate environmental certifications and related schemes, 53% of which are judged “vague”, “misleading” or “unfounded”.

As a basic minimum, the directive should see an end to brands misconstruing products that have a single eco component as being fully sustainable, she argues: “Claims need to demonstrate whether it is accurate for the whole product or only for parts of it. So no claiming “carbon neutral” if just the packaging is, but what's inside is not. Life cycle data will be key.”

Richard Gardiner, head of EU policy at the World Benchmarking Alliance, agrees. The new directive marks a “first step” in exposing business malpractice and bringing about “proper accountability” when it comes to eco-marketing. “It is vital that business claims on climate and related social issues are robust, clear and substantiated to ensure companies are walking the talk,” he says. “Consumers need to be able to understand, compare and trust information about what companies are actually doing.”

That is certainly the promise of the environmental footprint system, but the jump from ambition to practice remains a large one. It is a point made not only by non-government groups, but by industry players as well. Part of the concern focuses on technical questions about the environmental footprint approach. ECOS, a network of environment standard providers, notes that claims around climate neutrality are not explicitly banned, with brands able to report on offsetting practices and emissions separately.

A cloud of waste gas billows out of chimney stacks at a factory near Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Likewise, product manufacturers are instructed not to ignore the impact of microplastics, although the Commission concedes that no reliable methodology exists to enable them to do so. The call for manufacturers to update their assessment of potential damage to the environment once better scientific evidence becomes available feels like a fudge.

More worryingly, the LCA-based approach only has the status of a directive, meaning EU member states are not obliged to enforce it unilaterally or consistently. So far, there is no clear indication if, or when, the European parliament will be invited to vote the proposals into law.

Andrew Martin, executive vice president of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), describes it as a “missed opportunity” for the European Union to show leadership and provide a single, mandatory approach for companies operating in its 27 member states. The criticism is especially cutting given the role attributed to the SAC by the Commission to coordinate brand participation in the methodology’s development.

“The initial look of it is that it lacks legal certainty. The very fact that it's a directive and not mandated also means that there is potential for different interpretations in different countries, which means it could actually undermine the single market,” Martin states.

What is frustrating, he adds, is that many leading brands already have the assessment systems in place to complete an LCA analysis along the lines laid out by the Commission. But the possibility of EU jurisdictions interpreting their eco claims differently could lead to “greenhushing”, he says – namely, a reticence to speak out on sustainability issues, in direct contrast to the Commission’s stated goal.

“The intent was always that that was commissioned and funded by the EU, it was developed over 10 years, and even some of the critics recognise that it is the most holistic scientific methodology for assessing environmental impacts of products, yet the disappointment is that the EU has not mandated it,” says Martin.

The EU’s decision comes at a time when the Federal Trade Commission in the United States is revising its Green Guides on sustainable marketing. As in Europe, the guides are not stand-alone federal regulation, but instead comprise practical advice on laws governing unfair and deceptive marketing practices. Terms like “organic”, “recyclable” and “sustainable” are all up for review in a current revision process, which is open for public comment until April 24.

The significance of the new EU greenwashing directive being released just 48 hours after the publication of the latest in-depth assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was not lost on many observers.

As Nusa Urbancic, campaigns director at the non-profit group, Changing Markets Foundation, said: “The latest IPCC report showed that we must rapidly reduce emissions from all sectors, so it is a shame that the Green Claims Directive is not turbocharging real climate solutions by banning these false claims.”

Earlier this month, the Changing Markets Foundation released a hard-hitting report on greenwashing in the food industry. “Feeding us Greenwash” concludes with a call for companies to be obliged to apply the environmental footprint methodology for products, while also arguing for mandatory reporting on environmental impacts that currently fall outside the scope of the directive.

Brands should support governments in creating stronger regulations, the report concludes: “It is in the interest of a whole sector to create a level playing field, rather than letting companies with fancier greenwashing tactics and marketing win market share through misleading consumers.”











