Brand Watch: U.N. panel seeks to ensure businesses ‘walk the talk’ on climate pledges

May 3 - The recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was another frank warning of pending disaster. Headline writers had no shortage of material to choose from, amid dire predictions of a 3.2 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures by 2100, and a “now or never” warning from the report’s chairperson.

However, what failed to make headlines was an announcement from the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on the eve of the report. He launched a new high-level expert panel to “develop stronger and clearer standards” for net-zero emissions pledges by what the United Nations calls “non-state actors”, including businesses, investors, cities and regions.

The move builds on calls by Guterres at the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow for non-state actors to start delivering on their burgeoning number of net-zero pledges. It is a message he reiterated last week at the panel’s inaugural meeting, during which he reminded attendees that net-zero pledges must be “actionable” and free of any form of greenwashing. “The world is in a race against time. We cannot afford slow movers [or] fake movers,” he added, noting that net-zero targets currently suffered from a “deficit of credibility”.

Chaired by Catherine McKenna, former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the panel comprises 16 experts, including a handful from the private sector. Among them are Camila Escobar (chief executive of Colombian coffee cooperative Juan Valdez Café), Joaquim Levy (a director at Brazil’s Banco Safra), and Günther Thallinger (board member of Allianz Group).

While the creation of a group to discuss standards feels underwhelming, especially when contrasted against the urgency of the climate catastrophe laid out by the U.N., those concerned about the role of global brands in combatting runaway climate change sat up and took notice.

Many see it as an opportunity to finally bring some systematisation to the multiplicity of voluntary target-setting and measurement standards now in existence.

Ursula Woodburn, head of EU relations at Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL), cites the Carbon Call, the Global Standard on Responsible Climate Lobbying, and CISL’s own net-zero accelerator Corporate Leaders Groups, as evidence of the kaleidoscope of existing initiatives.

“The new U.N. group can help steer these many efforts and help provide a force multiplier to increase standards and trust in business action,” Woodburn says.

Here “steer” doesn’t mean “synthesise”. Today’s plethora of emissions-related standards, many of which have a tight industry or geographical focus, are too diverse and the interests behind them too entrenched to hope for a single, homogenised outcome from this U.N. initiative.

Not even the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which many leading brands look to as the authoritative benchmark for target-setting, is putting itself forward as a model to be copied clause for clause.

Standards must be science-based, transparent and verifiable, with progress monitored by regular reporting

SBTi’s newly appointed chief executive, Luiz Amaral, advises the panel to ensure the right core principles are in place – materiality (i.e. measuring what is relevant), clear mechanisms for reporting and transparency, and, above all, an insistence on being guided by the science.

It's a message already taken on board by one panel member, Thallinger. As he tells Sustainable Business Review: “Most importantly, standards must be science-based, transparent and verifiable, with progress monitored by regular reporting.”

The value of scientific rigour in standard setting cannot be underestimated. Most obviously, science acts as a yardstick for action, separating out those who are “doing something” (many brands) from those that are “actually doing enough” (very few).

“Basically, if everybody does it (what’s required by science), then the problem is solved,” Thallinger says. “But if somebody doesn't do it, or if somebody does less than what is expected, then either others need to do more, or we are not on the right path.”

Under a science-governed system, the key question moves from being how far a brand may want to go in cutting emissions to how far it must go to solve the problem.

This “ends-first” framing of the U.N. panel is a reason for encouragement, argues Rory Sullivan, co-founder of specialist consultancy Chronos. The initiative’s unambiguous starting point is the delivery of net zero by 2050, he says, “rather than looking at the actions, targets, and strategies necessary to deliver this”.

Obviously, process matters. Ensuring that the panel comes up with detailed, specific recommendations is essential, as is ensuring that such recommendations do not become watered down when taken up by brands and others, he adds.

Focusing on “what targets mean in the real world” and helping consumers distinguish “real action from empty talk” are what matters now, agrees Gilles Dufrasne, policy officer at environment campaign group, Carbon Market Watch.

Too many companies today are misleading their own customers – and regulators – through false and misleading advertisements

He welcomed the expert panel’s explicit mandate to “translate” its recommendations into national and international regulations. “Too many companies today are misleading their own customers – and regulators – through false and misleading advertisements. This has to stop.”

With no law-making powers of its own, it’s unclear how this U.N.-led process will persuade legislators to formally adopt the panel’s recommendations.

In his speech, Guterres confirmed that the “lion’s share of responsibility” for achieving net-zero emissions starts with governments, particularly the G20. “If we don’t see significant and sustained emissions reductions this decade, the window of opportunity to keep 1.5 alive will be closed – and closed forever.”

