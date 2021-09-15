Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Brazil's banks to incorporate climate change risks into stress tests

By
1 minute read

A view shows the central nank headquarters building in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Wednesday new rules making it mandatory for banks to incorporate climate change-related risks into stress tests, starting in July 2022.

Central bank director Otavio Damaso said the new regulation aims to avoid potential financial instability stemming from climate-related risks.

The regulator also made it mandatory for banks to disclose climate-related information as part of financial reporting by July 2022, in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), set up by the G20's Financial Stability Board guidelines.

With these moves Brazil's central bank joins the ranks of other financial regulators demanding climate-related action from banks. read more

Reporting by Carolina Mandl. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 2:42 PM UTC

Most executives think their ESG programs fall short, survey finds

More than half of 530 corporate executives have little or no confidence in the reliability and maturity of their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) programs, according to a global survey from non-profit corporate governance advocacy non-profit OCEG.

Sustainable Business
Analysis: Biden's lofty climate goals collide with political, economic reality
Sustainable Business
EXCLUSIVE Activist Bluebell urges Solvay's board to oust CEO over sea discharge
Sustainable Business
Largest U.S. biofuels producer pledges carbon neutrality by 2050
Sustainable Business
Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil