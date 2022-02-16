Brazil's Embraer signs R&D partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce on sustainable aircraft

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Wednesday it signed a research partnership with Norwegian company Widerøe and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) aiming to create a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft.

The study will last 12 months and will provide research and pre-competitive development of regional sustainable aircraft, the company said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice

