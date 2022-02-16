1 minute read
Brazil's Embraer signs R&D partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce on sustainable aircraft
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Wednesday it signed a research partnership with Norwegian company Widerøe and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) aiming to create a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft.
The study will last 12 months and will provide research and pre-competitive development of regional sustainable aircraft, the company said in a securities filing.
