Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Sustainable Business

Brazil's Gerdau to reduce CO2 emissions by 2031

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved lowering the company's carbon emissions to 0.83 tonne of CO2 for each tonne of steel by 2031, from 0.93 tonne currently.

According to the minutes of a board meeting, Gerdau expects to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters