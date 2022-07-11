1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras says it signed a $1.25 billion sustainability loan
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Monday it had signed a five-year, $1.25 billion loan deal linked to sustainability commitments.
The credit line, the first of its kind signed by Petrobras, as the oil company is known, was struck with Bank of China, MUFG and The Bank of Nova Scotia.
Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Brad Haynes
