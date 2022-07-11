Brazil's Petrobras says it signed a $1.25 billion sustainability loan

A general view of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at at the Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Monday it had signed a five-year, $1.25 billion loan deal linked to sustainability commitments.

The credit line, the first of its kind signed by Petrobras, as the oil company is known, was struck with Bank of China, MUFG and The Bank of Nova Scotia.

