Brazil's Petrobras sees offshore wind power as alternative for the long-term

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Jose Mauro Coelho, said on Wednesday that offshore wind power is among the alternatives being studied by the firm for the long run.

Speaking at an event about carbon markets, Coelho said he sees potential synergies between offshore wind power and Petrobras' leading position in oil exploration in deep and ultra-deep waters.

