Brazil's Suzano CEO says $12-$13 carbon price could support forest regeneration

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Walter Schalka of Brazilian pulp and paper maker Suzano (SUZB3.SA) said on Wednesday that a market price of $12-$13 dollars per tonne of carbon could support the regeneration of one hectare of natural forest.

Schalka, speaking on Wednesday during the Reuters Next event, noted that regulated global carbon offset credit markets are vital to saving natural forests.

Reporting by Ana Mano and Jake Spring, Editing by Louise Heavens

