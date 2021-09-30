Skip to main content

Bridgestone unit agrees to pay $3.35 mln to settle environmental claims -U.S. Justice Department

The logo of Bridgestone Corp is seen next to its new Playz tyre during the tyre's unveiling event in Tokyo, Japan, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Firestone Polymers LLC, a unit of Bridgestone Corp (5108.T), has agreed to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and other laws at its synthetic rubber manufacturing facility in Sulfur, Louisiana, and pay $3.35 million in civil penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft

