Sustainable Business
Bridgestone unit agrees to pay $3.35 mln to settle environmental claims -U.S. Justice Department
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Firestone Polymers LLC, a unit of Bridgestone Corp (5108.T), has agreed to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and other laws at its synthetic rubber manufacturing facility in Sulfur, Louisiana, and pay $3.35 million in civil penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.