Britain could trigger cost curb measure in its carbon market in August

Drax power station is pictured during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The authority overseeing Britain's carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) said continued high prices could next month trigger a mechanism designed to curb costs in the scheme.

Britain began trading carbon permits under its new domestic ETS on May 19, having left the European Union's ETS since leaving the single market at the start of this year.

In the UK market, the supply of permits can be increased to curb high prices under a so-called cost containment mechanism, or CCM, which is triggered if average prices remain above a certain level for three consecutive months.

A market update, published by the business ministry late on Monday, said the monthly average carbon price in May 2021, of 49.09 pounds ($68.02) a tonne and June 2021, of 46.08 pounds per tonne, are above the August CCM trigger price of 44.74 pounds per tonne.

"This means that if the price remains on average above 44.74 pounds in July 2021, the CCM will be triggered in August 2021," the market update said.

The benchmark UK carbon contract traded at 43.00 pounds per tonne on Tuesday morning and has traded in a 42.75-48.00 pounds per tonne range so far this month.

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.