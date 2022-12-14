Britain hits pause button on 'green' taxonomy plans















LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday paused its 'taxonomy' for guiding companies and investors on green investments, saying it was important to consider matters carefully before finalising its approach.

The government had indicated it would base the UK taxonomy on the year-old EU counterpart and legislate by the end of 2022.

Taxonomies set out conditions for labelling an activity "sustainable" and help the economy meet net zero targets.

They are meant to guide companies on complying with mandatory climate-related disclosures to investors that are being rolled out in 2023.

Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith said on Wednesday that developing a UK taxonomy was a complex exercise linked to multiple sectors of the economy.

"This complexity is also becoming apparent in the European Union, where challenges have arisen during the implementation of the EU's taxonomy," Griffith said in a statement to parliament.

It was important to proceed carefully, he said.

"Therefore, the government will not make secondary legislation under the Taxonomy Regulations this year," Griffith said.

Instead, it will use powers under its financial services and markets bill being approved in parliament to repeal an obligation on Britain to make taxonomy related rules by January.

The government would then decide whether to change its approach to taxonomies, with an update in early 2023.

The UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association said it was "hugely disappointed" with the statement from Griffith after a lack of clarity on the issue throughout this year.

"We urge government to restate its intention to swiftly delivering a science-based taxonomy and a clear timeline for implementation... This step would help prevent the UK falling behind the EU and other jurisdictions," UKSIF CEO James Alexander said.

EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said this month that making it easier for companies to apply the bloc's taxonomy was a top priority given concerns over "usability".

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.