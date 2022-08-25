California board votes to phase out gasoline-only cars in state by 2035

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to adopt sweeping regulations to require all new cars sold in the most populous U.S. state to be electric or plug-in hybrid by 2035, a move that will likely speed the end of gas-powered vehicles.

The rules, which have been adopted by more than a dozen U.S. states, must still be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

