Can the world turn a new LEAF in the battle against tropical deforestation?

Summary New private-public partnership to protect standing forests has raised $1 billion a year

More money raised in seven months for REDD+, the UN forest protection scheme, than in the past 14 years

But Germany, Brazil and Indonesia among key players not taking part

Activists fear LEAF could set off a new global “carbon land grab” that excludes indigenous groups

April 11 - The decline in the world’s rainforests, particularly in the Amazon, Congo Basin and Indonesia, is responsible for an estimated third of global CO2 emissions, so an agreement by 134 leaders to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030, backed by $19.2 billion funding, was seen as one of the most important results at COP26.

The pledge by the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use was accompanied by a blizzard of nature-related commitments by both the public and private sector. Among the most significant was news that the LEAF Coalition, a partnership launched in April between Britain, United States and Norway and a handful of companies, has managed to raise $1 billion in finance for forests.

LEAF, which stands for Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest finance, was designed as a high-integrity platform for companies to buy emissions reductions credits to meet their net-zero commitments, while at the same time channelling billions of dollars into tropical countries to help them fight against deforestation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Eron Bloomgarden, executive director of Emergent, the United States based non-profit organisation that is acting as the transaction intermediary for the coalition, announced that the number of participating companies had more than doubled to 19 in seven months. Salesforce, Amazon, Unilever and Nestlé were among the nine companies at LEAF’s launch, while the latest recruits include BlackRock, Burberry, EY, SAP and Walmart.org.

Meanwhile, 23 jurisdictions, which together encompass more than half a billion hectares of forest, have submitted proposals and have completed the initial round of technical screening. Five of them, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ghana, Nepal and Vietnam, signed the first letters of intent.

It is dizzying progress, raising more finance in seven months for REDD+, the United Nations conservation scheme for helping tropical countries reduce deforestation, than has been raised in the past 14 years.

But some critically important forest countries, as well as active REDD+ funder Germany, have declined to participate in LEAF, while activists fear it could set off a new global “carbon land grab” that excludes indigenous groups.

An indigenous woman takes part in a protest outside JP Morgan during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The difference with other carbon-offsetting initiatives on the buyers’ side is that companies can only participate if they have target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative aligned to keeping global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and are signed up to the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, which sets strict rules on offsets only being used when companies have done the utmost to cut their own emissions.

On the sellers’ side, projects are chosen by the countries themselves, and must contribute to meeting their commitments to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement, the global climate pact forged at COP21 in which signatories pledged to keep temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

To be accepted, the countries’ plans should conform to a new standard called TREES (The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard), which requires them to demonstrate equity, inclusivity and transparency, reach local communities, particularly indigenous people, and “support wider climate goals”.

“This interest from the corporate sector to use nature-based solutions as part of their climate goals to address supplemental emissions is significant, and there is a huge amount of interest and demand from companies,“ Bloomgarden said in an interview.

“The leading multinational companies, most of them, want to do it the right way, and I think having appropriate guidance that provides a pathway for them to do this will unlock significantly more finance private finance (for forests) than we've been able to so far.”

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks during a meeting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nathaniel Keohane is president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, and sits on the interim steering committee of Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART), the independent organisation that developed the TREES standard.

He told a panel at COP26 that LEAF is distinctive both in the level of collaboration between the private and public sectors, and in the amount of finance being raised. “It’s not about walling off forests and reducing economic output, it’s about funding a new model that can allow tropical countries to become ‘green’ superpowers.”

Roselyn Fosuah Adjei, director of climate change at the Forestry Commission of Ghana, and a member of ART’s board, said LEAF’s ability to raise funding in such short order gave her hope that Ghana could get early finance for its plan to protect existing forests from further encroachment by helping impoverished cocoa and shea farmers become more productive.

“Many reforestation projects (in cocoa) take too much time to generate the emissions reductions and (CO2) removals that we need. Over time, the expectations of communities wane because they have to wait 10 or 20 years to deliver on some minimal credits. It’s not paying off. …. We need commensurate alternatives to deforestation and we need sustainable finance, at speed,” Adjei said.

Bloomgarden said the companies have all promised to pay a minimum of $10 million over the next five years, with some paying significantly more, while about half of the $1 billion committed thus far will come from the three donor governments, which, along with Germany, have been leading supporters of REDD+.

He said the difference between Leaf's model and traditional REDD+ is that recipient countries will get twice as much per tonne of avoided CO2: $10 versus $5. Forest countries also stand to gain if companies who buy the credits sell them later for more than $10, as any extra funds will go to the jurisdictions.

A black caiman is seen in the Tiputini river at the Yasuni National Park near Coca September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

The fact that LEAF is backed by private sector buyers is key, Bloomgarden said. “Our aim is to build a market that provides ongoing and long-term financing, as opposed to relying on donor aid.”

He added that because there will be third-party verifications of emissions reductions according to a single standard used globally, he expects payments could begin to flow within 18 to 24 months – far faster than existing REDD+ agreements, which have been subject to protracted bilateral negotiations over frameworks, monitoring and verification procedures.

“With LEAF, it’s a very clear proposition for emissions reductions that are certified to our TREES standard. There’s no other political discussion happening,” Bloomgarden said.

In September, Indonesia pulled out of an 11-year-old agreement with Norway, which had agreed to pay $1 billion to combat deforestation. Indonesia cited lack of progress during two years of negotiations on transferring the first payment of 530 million Norwegian krone ($59 million).

But the critically important forest nation is no better disposed to LEAF, and has refused to participate in the new funding mechanism, complaining it had not been consulted.

Another significant LEAF refusenik is Jair Bolsonaro’s government in Brazil, where deforestation rates in October 2021 hit their highest levels since monitoring began in 2015. Although Emergent has signed a memorandum of understanding with an organisation that represents eight Brazilian Amazonian states, which had been active participants in REDD+ before Bolsonaro came to power two years ago, their applications can’t progress further unless they can get authorisation from the federal government.

Bloomgarden acknowledged that participation by Brazil, Indonesia and sub-Saharan Africa in LEAF will be needed to win the war on deforestation.

“I’m sanguine that we will find a path forward with Indonesia, but it has to be on their terms and to their benefit.”

As for Brazil, he said the country’s willingness to compromise over Article Six of the Paris Agreement, establishing rules for carbon markets, was key to finally reaching agreement at COP26 in Glasgow. “Our hope is that there’s a pathway forward with the national government in Brazil.”

A man fishes on a foam box at the Yasuni Park in this file photo taken May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja (ECUADOR)

The other question mark is whether LEAF will be able to succeed in directing climate finance to indigenous people and local communities, who hold some 80% of the planet’s remaining biodiversity and at least 24% of the world´s tropical forest carbon, but have received less than 1% of climate finance.

Indigenous groups have received REDD+ funding in the past to implement projects in Ecuador, and will be involved in the programme that will receive funding through LEAF, said Karina Barrera, Ecuador's undersecretary of climate change.

But the country is exceptional in its inclusive approach. Some land rights activists fear that LEAF will further marginalise indigenous people, who have legal title to only 10% of their forests.

Nonette Royo, executive director of the Tenure Facility, a non-government organisation (NGO) working to secure land and forest rights for indigenous people, said the TREES standard requires indigenous people to work in partnership with governments, but there are many unanswered questions, particularly how land rights will be secured from governments that have not been prepared to give them in the past.

There are also concerns that LEAF is too market-driven, with indigenous communities distrustful of a price being put on ecosystem services that they have provided for free for thousands of years.

Charlotte Streck, founder of the Climate Focus think tank and a former senior counsel with the World Bank, said LEAF’s mobilisation of $1 billion is private capital is “fantastic and a great achievement”. But she is concerned about how a privately run fund with its own standard will align with international bodies like the World Bank, which has spent $900m since 2008 in its Forest Carbon Partnership Facility, helping 47 countries build their capacity to participate in REDD.

“It pains me how difficult it has been for countries to access REDD+,” she said. “I hope this money will flow, and it will flow quickly, but there are hurdles… such as the question of (how countries will access) input-based finance and soft loans and risk capital.”

She added that the companies have so far only made pledges for future payments. These will only fall due when the carbon credits are generated, with responsibility for implementation down to the host country.

“For those (companies) involved the benefit of engagement (publicity, reputation) are high and the risks are low, much lower than risk of those that actually invest in change on the ground.”

Ecuador's Barrera underlined what’s at stake if LEAF and other REDD+ projects fail to reverse forest loss.

“Ecuador just contributes 0.18% of global emissions, but if we deforest our forest we can emit 6bn tonnes of CO2,” she said. “It is very dangerous for the world.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.