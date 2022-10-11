Canada to invest in R&D, cutting emissions at Quebec Rio Tinto plant

Visitors to the Rio Tinto mining company booth speak with representatives during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo















OTTAWA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada will invest up to C$222 million ($160.9 million) to help a Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) plant that employs 1,400 people in Quebec cut its carbon emissions and expand research and development, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility, which currently processes titanium dioxide and scandium oxide in the town of Sorel-Tracy, will hire an additional 150 people, Trudeau said in a statement. For its part, the company will invest up to C$515 million, a Rio Tinto source said before the announcement.

($1 = 1.3799 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Steve Scherer











