Carrefour plans EV charging stations at French hypermarkets, supermarkets

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Wednesday it aims to install over 700 electric vehicles charging stations and 5,000 charging points at its French hypermarkets and Carrefour Market supermarkets by 2025.

Carrefour is joining a host of retailers worldwide such as Starbucks (SBUX.O) which are banking on the extra service to woo shoppers and also boost their green credentials.

The first charging station will be accessible to customers on the carpark of the La Chapelle Saint-Luc hypermarket in Troyes, northeastern France, from April 8, the statement said.

Governments and utilities need to carry out ambitious plans if Europe is to be ready for 130 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035, a report from EY and Eurelectric said in February. read more

According to the "Power sector accelerating e-mobility" report from the professional services group and Europe's utilities trade body, Europe will need 65 million EV chargers - 9 million public and 56 million residential - to handle the huge growth anticipated in EVs from the 3.3 million on Europe's roads today.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.