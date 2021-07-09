Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chemicals giant INEOS backs Scottish carbon capture and storage

A man plays flaming bag pipes as opponents of fracking protest outside the offices of Ineos after they received the first shipment of shale gas to be delivered to the Britain at their Grangemouth terminal in Scotland, Britain September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant INEOS (INEOSG.UL) said on Friday it will work with the Acorn carbon capture and storage project to help develop Scotland's first carbon capture storage system.

Some scientists say technology to capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be needed to meet climate goals set by the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but few large scale projects exist.

INEOS said it will explore options for emissions from its Grangemouth petrochemicals plant and oil refinery, with Petroineos, its joint venture with Petrochina (601857.SS) which runs the refinery, also part of the deal.

"The carbon capture and storage system will provide an essential route to permanently and safely capture and store CO2 emissions for large industrial emitters throughout Scotland," INEOS Grangemouth Chairman Andrew Gardner said.

The Acorn project is being developed by Storegga with partners including Shell (RDSa.L) and Harbour Energy and is seeking to store CO2 under the North Sea.

INEOS also said this month it would buy shares worth 25 million pounds to become a cornerstone investor in clean hydrogen company HydrogenOne Capital Growth when it lists on the London Stock Exchange. read more

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith

