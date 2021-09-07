Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air

1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) plans to produce a test batch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and sell it to Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) at the Los Angeles International Airport, the companies said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a partnership the companies announced with Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.

Delta has pledged to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030. Sustainable aviation fuel is made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat and can be three or four times more expensive than making traditional jet fuel.

The Biden administration is quietly discussing a target date of 2050 for weaning aircraft off fossil fuels as part of the White House's broader push to fight climate change, Reuters reported last month citing sources. read more

Through the project, Chevron expects to produce the SAF at its El Segundo Refinery for Delta and Google Cloud plans to build a framework to analyze the emissions data.

The companies expect to create a more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emissions reductions that could be adopted by organizations considering SAF programs.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 3:08 PM UTC

The money is there, Volkswagen CEO says of planned battery cell push

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is optimistic that there are sufficient funds, internal or external, to pull off its ambitious plan to build six large battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade, its chief executive said.

Sustainable Business
ArcelorMittal gets support for green steel plant in Hamburg
Sustainable Business
Renault says it could team up with Plastic Omnium on hydrogen tanks
Sustainable Business
Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades
Sustainable Business
BP, Macquarie study green hydrogen hub concept in Western Australia