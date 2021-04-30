Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessChina issues $8 bln subsidies for water conservation development

China's ministry of finance said it issued 57.4 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) in subsidies for local water conservation development for 2021, a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

According to an online statement, the subsidies will support efforts to improve flood and drought prevention by managing rivers and reservoirs, increase water usage efficiency and to manage soil erosion.

The subsidies will also help measures to improve the safety of drinking water in rural areas with the construction of new reservoirs to address water shortage.

($1 = 6.4710 Chinese yuan renminbi)

