Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

China state planner vows crackdown on projects with high energy use

2 minute read

A man collects recyclables from an alley as smoke billows from the chimney of a factory in rural Gaoyi county, known for its ceramics production, near Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File photo

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will curb development of projects that use large amounts of energy and have high carbon emissions, the country's state planner said on Tuesday.

Nine provinces and regions in China, including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Jiangsu, increased their energy consumption on an annual basis in the first half of the year, spokeswoman Meng Wei from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a news conference.

"The national energy conservation situation is very severe," Meng said.

The NDRC has stopped reviewing proposals in those areas for new high energy-consuming projects that don't have the support of the national government for the rest of the year to try to meet annual targets, she said.

To meet China's climate commitment, the state planner also recently urged local governments to reduce more than 350 planned projects, and pledged to take down those that have failed to meet government requirements，Meng said.

While some regions approved high energy-consumption projects illegally, the NDRC noted there are other industries and companies that set overly ambitious goals, while some financial institutions had cut credit lines for coal power projects.

The state planner said it is working with relevant departments to formulate work plans and to ensure "no deviation" from central government policy.

China's Politburo said last month it would pursue its peak carbon plans in an "orderly" manner and correct any "campaign-style" carbon reduction efforts. read more

Reporting by Min Zhang, Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · August 16, 2021 · 2:15 PM UTC

Analysis: U.S. SEC prepares to take on corporate America over workforce disclosures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is headed for a scuffle with corporate America over how much information public companies must disclose about their most important asset: employees.

Sustainable Business
EXCLUSIVE Brazil's lower-carbon oil projects can lure majors, lift sales -official
Sustainable Business
Detroit sticks with trucks, SUVs despite lofty 2030 goals for EVs
Sustainable Business
U.S. Treasury to oppose development bank financing for most fossil fuel projects
Sustainable Business
U.S. investors lean on blank-check firms in search for energy transition targets