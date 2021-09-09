China's hydro storage plan aims to boost renewable energy use

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China released a plan on Thursday that sets out measures to develop its pumped hydro storage system by 2035, in an effort to boost renewable energy consumption and ensure stable grid operation.

It aims to launch more than 62 gigawatts (GW) of pumped hydro storage in 2025 and 120 GW in 2030, while establishing globally competitive companies that use advanced technology as industry leaders by 2035, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

