China's national carbon emission trading opens at 48 yuan/T - Chinese media

A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China's long-awaited national carbon emission trading scheme (ETS) opened at 48 yuan ($7.42) per tonne on Friday, according to reports from Chinese media.

The establishment of a nationwide trading scheme was first pledged by President Xi Jinping ahead of the signing of the Paris climate accord at the end of 2015. There was a "soft launch" of the scheme in late 2017, but no transactions took place, and plans for a full launch were put back several times before it finally opened for trading at 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).

Some 2,225 power plants, responsible for more than 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emission, are included in the first phase of trading, making it the largest carbon market in the world by volume. read more

The first trade was achieved at 52.78 yuan, involving 160,000 tonnes of carbon dixocide, according to state television channel CCTV. The buyer and seller involved in the first trade were not immediately known.

The opening price of the national scheme was above the average carbon price 40 yuan per tonne traded at seven pilot markets that began trading in mid-2020, but was well below the average price of about 50 euros ($59.02) on the European Union's ETS.

($1 = 6.4671 yuan)

($1 = 0.8472 euros)

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue & Simon Cameron-Moore

