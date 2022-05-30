China's Seazen plans to issue 7.95%, 364-day green bond - term sheet

Companies Seazen Group Ltd

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Seazen Group Ltd (1030.HK) plans to issue a 364-day green bond of as-yet undetermined size with interest rate guidance of 7.95%, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Seazen, in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday, said it will guarantee green notes proposed to be issued by a unit, without giving details of the notes.

The developer said it intends to use proceeds for refinancing existing mid-to-long-term offshore debt due within one year, as well as for eligible green projects.

Haitong International is the sole adviser for the issuance.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Writing by Clare Jim

