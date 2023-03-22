Chubb to insure oil, gas projects only if they cut methane emissions

Companies Chubb Ltd Follow















MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Chubb (CB.BN), the world's biggest property and casualty insurer, said on Wednesday it would from now on provide coverage for oil and gas extraction projects only to clients that proved they had plans to reduce methane emissions.

A byproduct of oil and gas production, methane emissions are among the most damaging greenhouse gases for climate change.

The new criteria will be immediately effective, Chubb said, adding customers would have some time "to develop an action plan based on their individual risk characteristics."

Chubb will actively support customers in devising methane emissions reduction technologies.

To continue to receive insurance coverage clients must at the very least have in place programmes to detect leak and remove non-emergency venting.

"Clients must adopt one or more measures that have been demonstrated to reduce emissions from flaring," Chubb said in a statement, adding the new policy - the first in its sector - aimed to strike a balance between the need to reduce greenhouse gases and energy security.

Chubb also said it would stop providing insurance coverage for oil and gas projects in government-protected conservation areas in the World Database on Protected Areas that do not allow for sustainable use.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.