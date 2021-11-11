Cinven appoints external adviser for carbon footprint review

Nov 11 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven said on Thursday it had mandated an external adviser to undertake a carbon footprint review of its operations and portfolio emissions as part of efforts to set a net zero target in 2022.

The London-based buyout fund has been monitoring greenhouse gas emissions data from its portfolio companies on a quarterly basis since 2015 and has appointed Allegra Day as its new ESG director.

"The impact of climate change requires all stakeholders - including financial institutions - to act," Cinven's managing partner Stuart McAlpine said.

"The transition to a net zero economy also presents opportunities to invest in businesses mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change," he added.

Cinven did not disclose details of the newly-appointed adviser.

In 2019, Cinven appointed an external expert to undertake an analysis of its entire portfolio regarding climate-related financial disclosures.

Its aim is to identify potential climate-related risks that could affect the financial performance of its portfolio companies.

