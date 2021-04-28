Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Sustainable BusinessCoca-Cola the latest global brand to 'Adopt a Park' in Brazil rainforest

Jake Spring
3 minutes read

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Wednesday agreed to sponsor a protected reserve in the Amazon rainforest, joining beer maker Heineken (HEIN.AS) and a growing list of global corporations signing up to the Brazilian government's "Adopt a Park" program.

Environmentalists say that the program, launched by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro this year, amounts to "greenwashing," or a cosmetic move aimed improving the government's image, at a time when deforestation is soaring.

Acting via its Brazilian subsidiary, Coca-Cola is the eighth company to join the program by adopting the Javari-Buriti Area of Relevant Ecological Interest for 658,850 reais ($122,109) for a period of one year.

The park occupies 132 square kilometers in the remote western portion of Brazil's Amazonas state and includes one of the densest formations of Buriti palm forest in the world.

Heineken earlier this month pledged 466,900 reais to sponsor a 93 square kilometer Amazon reserve that is home to a traditional community of escaped slaves in Maranhao state.

More than 11,000 square kilometers were deforested in Brazil's Amazon in the 12-months though July 2020, an area 14 times the size of New York City, according to the latest annual data available from government space research agency Inpe.

Environmentalists blame the surge on Bolsonaro, who has weakened environmental enforcement agencies and called for more development in protected areas. Adopt a Park is only an attempt to improve the government's image, they say.

"The government should reverse the environmental dismantling ... instead of this program which opens up a huge space for greenwashing and doesn't solve the problem," said Cristiane Mazzetti, a conservationist with advocacy group Greenpeace Brasil, in a statement.

The Environment Ministry and parks service ICMBio did not respond to requests for comment on that criticism. The ministry said the funds would pay for infrastructure improvements and environmental conservation, without giving further details.

Coca-Cola Brasil said adopting the park is part of its long track record of conservation in the Amazon, without responding to questions about greenwashing.

Heineken did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 5.3956 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 7:26 PM UTCUnited Auto Workers presses GM, Ford on unionizing battery plants

United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble told Reuters the union is in talks with General Motors (GM.N) about representing workers at joint venture battery plants, and voiced opposition to proposals for Washington to impose a firm deadline to end use of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.

Sustainable BusinessFinancial firms should disclose emissions from activities they fund, group says
Sustainable BusinessShell climate plan should be opposed at AGM -funds group
Sustainable BusinessWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
Sustainable BusinessDuke Energy plans to triple U.S. renewable power output by 2030