Column: Why the road to Sharm El-Sheikh runs through Washington, D.C.















October 10 - In fewer than 30 days, the caravan of climate negotiators, ministers, heads of state, media, industry, and financiers will descend on Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for the 27th round of climate negotiations (COP27). They will gather 30 years after countries first agreed the framework convention on climate change, and seven years after the world decided in Paris to act to limit warming to well below 2 degrees celsius from pre-industrial levels and, in so doing, to leave no one behind.

COP27 will take place amid compound crises and two competing climate narratives. The first is one of dismay that politics has let science down: we are subsidizing fossil fuels more, and deforesting faster. We have failed to mobilize promised green finance and made insufficient progress in greening the financial system.

The second is hope: the possibility of a renewable energy revolution, as technologies improve, prices fall, storage develops, and the electric vehicle transformation takes off. And in the traditionally hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, shipping, and aviation, we see technological progress and coalitions formed to drive progress.

The compound crises, however, risk getting in the way. The dislocation of the pandemic is still working its way through the system, having set growth and development back, increased indebtedness, and snarled global supply chains. On top of that comes the war in Ukraine, sending high gas prices higher and spurring fuel price-driven inflation and spiking food prices. Europe has diverted funds earmarked for climate and development to Ukraine. We have a significant fertilizer crisis, and the UN is facing, for the first time in economic history, multiple famines at the same time.

China and US relations, at the core of climate diplomacy as the two largest emitters, are in the chiller, and Europe faces recession and a test of all it stands for in the face of Vladimir Putin's aggression. Meanwhile, low-income countries are at the end of broken vaccine promises, climate finance, and clean energy investments.

So what can we hope for? Despite these crises, success means progress on finance.

At COP26 in Glasgow, the failure to deliver even belatedly on a promised $100bn a year of climate finance by 2020 was somewhat obscured by the heralding of private finance: $130 trillion of assets under management from 450 financial institutions, grouped as the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

That number was made possible by aggressive shepherding of reluctant US banks in the weeks before the summit. Twelve months on, GFANZ is validating its signatories' claims; some asset managers have exited amid the uncertainty; and some large US banks, led by the most prominent banker of fossil fuels, JP Morgan, have expressed doubts in public.

With one eye on the November elections, states such as Texas and Florida are attacking ESG investment trends and the financial sector's move to establish net-zero goals is hitting inevitable bumps in the transition road.

Previously, net-zero claims were attacked from the left for greenwash. Now attacks come from the right for being “woke” capitalism. Integrity lies at the heart of the financial sector's role in climate action and there will be greater scrutiny of commitments at Sharm. Ever-practical Egyptian ministers have been clear that they want to move from pledges to specific applicable policies and practices that are aimed at securing effective implementation.

Public finance still won't hit the $100bn. Yet, there will be important efforts to build on the financing for Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JET-Ps) – with new platforms on the cards for Indonesia and Vietnam. Senegal is in line, and a platform for India is in focus.

These JET-Ps follow the agreement to channel $8.5bn to South Africa at COP26. And while that has proven a complex process to move forward, elements of new funding and flows are subject to intense work across a wide array of partners.

Voluntary carbon markets, which were decried as spigots of greenwash a year ago, are the focus of detailed work to establish guardrails and rules that will ensure that high integrity markets lead to emissions reductions and removal as well as a steady flow of resources to countries and communities, that can produce high-quality carbon credits, such as Gabon. Making carbon markets work better for Africa in particular, will be important at COP27 .

But the road to Sharm goes through Washington, D.C., and the upcoming IMF and World Bank annual meetings. Under attack from some shareholders, including its largest, the U.S., the World Bank's management is scrambling to show sufficient climate endeavour. It may well be instructed to rethink its strategy. But for now, there won’t be a fundamental shift.

For developing counties, however, climate financing must come as part of debt relief. Sixty per cent of low-income countries and 30% of emerging economies are already in debt distress, and climate impacts will increase that. The two are inextricably linked. The IMF expects $40bn to flow into the Resilience and Sustainability Trust created from the recent SDR issuance reflows. The IMF has also signaled interest in debt for climate swaps. But this is only a start.

Mahmoud Mohieldin, the COP27 champion, and a veteran of both the Bank and the Fund, has echoed calls from Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, for the World Bank to extend to more countries its most concessional financing, that is, its lending at below-market rates to the most vulnerable countries to help accelerate development objectives.

There are also calls to change the classification of the “most vulnerable”. If a country or a state can lose more than 5% of its GDP in one extreme weather event, whose frequency and intensity are increasing due to climate change, then income alone is a dull measure of need.

There is no justice in climate change. The most vulnerable are getting poorer, and the extremes of rainfall and heat will punish the weakest most. But climate justice is the frame for finance discussions. COP27 comes at a time when we are yet to translate the rallying cry of climate justice into how we regulate our financial markets, price carbon, and run our insurance markets.

The international financial institutions and our multilateral cooperation framework have not responded with the necessary urgency, and they will need to be reset by their owners with new ownership models. In the meantime, in Sharm ‒ to echo the Egyptian presidency ‒ we must do practical things.

