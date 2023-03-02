Comment: Biden and Lula want to save the Amazon. Will the private sector answer their call?















February 28 - The recent meeting between Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Lula) and President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, put forests and people at the heart of their relationship. Other crucial matters like democracy and the economy were discussed, but for Brazil and the United States all issues are inevitably rooted in protecting Brazil’s forests and indigenous peoples to halt global climate change.

Lula stressed the urgency of the problem to Biden and stated that his nation is ready to do what is necessary to end deforestation. President Biden, for his part, made a commitment to work with the U.S. Congress to secure more financing for Brazil to protect its forests, preserve the rights and safety of indigenous peoples, and grow its economy sustainably. The shared vision of two “like-minded” presidents offers a rare opportunity to reverse current trends of deforestation, but they will face challenges.

President Biden has been making claims to provide more financing for forest conservation since his campaign promise of $20 billion for forests made in 2020, but has not prioritised meeting these goals during his time in office so far. Additionally, the record-breaking levels of deforestation over the past few years won’t be stopped overnight. It will take Brazil time and resources to rebuild the public infrastructure that once was able to halt illegal deforestation and defend indigenous territories.

Both Lula and Biden will have to work with opposing politicians who hold a level of control within their legislative branches to enact new forest-friendly policies. Their promises of more financing and executive action to halt deforestation will need to achieve bipartisan support before they become reality.

An aerial view shows a deforested area during an operation to combat deforestation in January 2023 near Uruara, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

For Lula and Biden to achieve their goals they will need to find ways to make quick and lasting changes to reduce deforestation. For both presidents the private sector can be a powerful ally in providing solutions in a blended finance approach. Special envoy for climate John Kerry recently emphasised the important role the private sector will play in the United States’ efforts to support Brazil in ending deforestation. Leaders in the private sector who want to help write a new green chapter for Brazil can step up to support Lula and Biden’s vision on three fronts.

First, private sector leaders should work with both governments to establish more sustainable business practices in both countries. Recent analysis has found 40% of the businesses and investors most tied to deforestation have yet to set a single policy to end the practice. This is unacceptable, and private sector leaders must work with both presidents to raise the floor, not just the bar, on what are acceptable private sector standards when it comes to deforestation.

A strong start on these issues would include encouraging Brazil to continue its path to joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD has recently established a roadmap for Brazil to join the forum, based on its achievement of business standards and policy goals that will end deforestation and protect indigenous peoples. Brazil’s membership in the OECD could ensure President Lula establishes policies to protect forests and people that businesses must adhere to for many years after his presidency ends.

In the U.S., business leaders should work with President Biden and Congress to end financial incentives for deforestation in Brazil. Showing strong private sector support for bipartisan bills such as the FOREST Act, legislation that would make it illegal to import goods into the U.S. tied to illegal deforestation in countries like Brazil, would encourage the U.S. Congress to prioritize ending global deforestation.

Indigenous people protest to mark Amazon Day in September 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Second, investors in the private sector should work with businesses and governments to establish feasible and useful disclosure rules on climate emissions and nature impacts. The Central Bank of Brazil recently found that 70% of the nation’s exposure to climate transition financial risks comes from the beef, soy, and cargo transportation sector. In the U.S, 40% of GDP is exposed to climate-related risks from the land-use sector, which is responsible for most deforestation.

Private sector leaders must work with both governments to ensure the financial risks of deforestation are fully incorporated in government plans and regulations. To start, investors should work to improve efforts led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to incorporate climate emission rules that include deforestation risk to keep investors informed with data on material risks. Additionally, leaders should work with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to make it the industry standard for businesses. Doing so will ensure that investors are aware of deforestation and its risks and encourage business leaders to pursue more sustainable strategies.

Finally, the vision expressed by Biden and Lula for ending deforestation requires new and improved finance for forest conservation. Voluntary and regulated carbon markets are anticipated to grow rapidly and U.S.-backed efforts such as the LEAF Coalition could unlock record levels of private finance for forest restoration and protection. Private sector leaders can also step-up support for bipartisan legislation like the AMAZON21 bill in the U.S. Congress to aid President Biden in keeping his commitments to provide public financial support for forests.

In addition, there are emerging opportunities for public-private investments to support green economic growth in Brazil. The private sector should seek to engage with both Biden and Lula to catalyse investments in the sustainable production of goods, scientific and educational advancement, and economic development in the Amazon rainforest region. Examples of already ongoing efforts to catalyze these types of investment include the Amazon 4.0 Project, the Bioeconomy Priority Program connected to Brazil’s Manaus Free Trade Zone, and the Amaz accelerator led by Manaus-based IDESAM.

The private sector can be just as influential in protecting nature and addressing climate change as Lula and Biden. As the summit in Washington made clear, both leaders are committed to tackling the issue of deforestation as a core part of their nations’ relationship. Private sector leaders, now it is your turn to shine. Will you answer the call to make deforestation history?











