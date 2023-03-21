Comment: Biden promised that 40% of climate funds would go to America’s poorest neighborhoods. Here's how he can deliver















March 15 - For decades, U.S. environmental justice advocates have called on their leaders to protect marginalized and underserved communities from significant risks posed by a range of environmental harms, from the impacts of climate change and lead in household paint, to living near hazardous waste facilities, superfund sites and highways.

In many cases, those most at risk are low-income, indigenous or communities of color. This effort got a major boost when President Biden made an ambitious environmental justice agenda a central pillar of his presidency by creating the Justice40 initiative.

Justice40 is the first-ever comprehensive federal goal to advance environmental justice by aiming to deliver 40% of the benefits from climate investments to disadvantaged communities. The climate investments that this initiative’s covers are sweeping, including everything from promoting clean transit and clean energy to ensuring people have access to affordable and sustainable housing and remediating pollution, which has impacted communities for years.

The initiative directs federal agencies to create a “whole of government approach” that retools operations, policies and programs to address longstanding barriers to environmental justice. And critically, this effort is backed up by the passage of the historic Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which earmark billions of dollars for investment in environmental justice communities.

Justice40 aims to deliver 40% of the benefits from climate investments to disadvantaged communities. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Two years after the incoming Biden Administration set the climate goal of achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, it has shifted to the herculean task of translating targets into practice. Now is the time that all eyes should be on how this rolls out at the local level.

The speed and scale at which Justice40 funding is being directed raises concerns about the level of preparedness at the state, local and community levels to compete for, absorb and successfully utilize these program opportunities.

Environmental NGO NRDC recently analyzed two Justice40 programs by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which had revised its goals to direct more funding to disadvantaged communities. It found that communities that have the lowest chance of receiving federal funding are those that lack the capacity to apply.

In a February WRI webinar, the Environmental Protection Agency’s deputy assistant administrator for environmental justice, Matthew Tejada, acknowledged concerns about local capacity and noted that funding under his purview in the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights is focused on supporting and strengthening local capacity.

EPA programs, such as the Climate and Environmental Justice Block Grants, EJ Community and Technical Assistance Centers and Environmental Thriving Communities Grantmakers, are designed to provide technical assistance and local-level training for communities and their partners as they develop their grant response proposals. Tejada also said that funding notifications from the Office of Environmental Justice for local capacity building are only expected to ramp up to meet a September 2026 deadline to disburse Inflation Reduction Act allocations to his office for community support.

A man looks over the smog filled Salt Lake Valley in Draper, Utah, U.S. REUTERS/George Frey

The communities that Justice40 seeks to support are usually the most challenged in terms of financial and human resources, and are routinely battling multiple crises. WRI found that cities with resources, which have been working on preparing themselves for Justice40 investments, were experiencing preparedness anxiety and concern about the consequences of missing the opportunity to take advantage of this historic funding.

Some cities are building local support structures to align with federal opportunities. Albuquerque, New Mexico, created a committee of city department representatives and community advocates to coordinate with state and federal government agencies as part of its Justice40 city executive order, the first of its kind at the municipal level.

Any Justice40 projects will need to incorporate robust technical assistance programs that allow for flexibility on the ground to respond to the realities of compromised communities. That support can help bridge gaps in programming implementation at that intersection of federal and local partnership.

The way communities respond during this first phase of implementation will be critical in setting the stage for a successful Justice40 Initiative, but they will need support. Getting this right could build a strong case for Justice40 to be a standard of practice and perhaps a policy model for states, cities and future federal programs. And that could move the lever on delivering justice.

Early Justice40 technical assistance support should focus on affecting immediate and short-term outcomes that add value to local community structures and systems. Assistance should be adapted to quickly learn from communities’ experiences. And to strengthen long-term community resilience, support is needed across all stages, from project scoping through execution.

Delivering investments and benefits to communities must be paired with accountability tools to assess the Biden administration’s progress on environmental justice. That will be done, in part, through the much-anticipated Environmental Justice Scorecard, which is being developed by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) and the White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council (IAC).

The Justice40 Initiative is a significant milestone in the evolution of the environmental and climate justice movement in the United States. Historically marginalized, low-income, indigenous peoples and communities of color have been promised change before only to be disappointed, so caution and clear demands for accountability should be expected.

However, the combination of political will at the highest levels, the passage of climate legislation and a massive infusion of funding makes me hopeful that we now have the recipe to achieve major breakthroughs that will truly improve people’s lives.











