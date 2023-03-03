Comment: Could 2023 be year we break the ‘vicious cycle’ of Global South debt?

Summary Instability in countries struggling with rising debt and ever severe climate impacts now seen as an urgent issue

March 3 - In 2023 the necessary but insufficient climate action is to solve the growing debt crisis across the Global South. The focus on solving for debt to combat climate change became apparent at the Munich Security Conference, where instability in countries struggling with rising debt burdens and more severe and frequent climate impacts was framed not just as an issue for urgent action by the international financial and economic system, both lenders and borrowers, but also as an issue of international financial and economic system design.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock portrayed the scale of the looming crises as a “vicious cycle” to which the current international development finance architecture, the Bretton Woods institutions, are inadequately equipped to respond.

The current architecture needs to be revised to respond to the scale of these challenges' but also to be fairer. That the system is not fit for purpose is not a new analysis, but what is new is the emerging consensus around the problem that may mark 2023 as a year where we can take action on both debt and climate and nature's integrity.

In the past, while many think-tanks and commissions have made a case for reform, what makes 2023 different is the enormity of the challenges in difficult economic times for owners, as they battle inflation and Putin's war with Ukraine. They are unable or unwilling to go to parliaments for more funds for development, or in the case of the United States for climate finance, and so must make the current system more effective. Reform has emerged as the necessity that is the mother of invention.

Barbados's Prime Minister Mia Mottley attends the 44th Regular meeting of CARICOM, a grouping of 20 Caribbean countries, at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

But, the owner's frustration, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Barbara Yellen has been more than matched by the emergence of a fearless and effective voice for change in a vulnerable country. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados has offered a Bridgetown Initiative to change the system to support, not punish, those who, because of history and geography, can't print their own money and didn't cause the climate crisis.

Over the last year, elements of how to fix the system so that it can be agile and more powerful in supporting countries to build their resilience to climate change and economic shocks have started to emerge. In addition to Mia Mottley’s initiative, the G20 established an independent group to assess the capital adequacy of the multilateral development banks.

Lord Stern, Professor of Economics and Government and Chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, and the World Bank’s Vera Songwe laid out a way for development banks to do more to meet the growing needs of the global south and recommended the multilateral development bank (MDB) system throughput expand threefold and that the collective balance sheets of the MDB system leverage private financing by a ratio of 1:5 – five times the paltry achievements to date. And, in response to owner pressure, the IMF has offered innovations and the World Bank came up with its roadmap, which one think-tank described only as a plan for a plan. But displayed as a Venn diagram where these disparate analyses intersect shows agreement on the need for much moreore, and more, affordable capital for investment.

The Bridgetown Initiative focuses across the whole system and has three main goals. First, provide emergency liquidity, including by quickly rechanneling the IMF's recently issued Special Drawing Rights and growing the Resilience and Sustainability Trust of the IMF, a new mechanism established that would allow countries to come for funds before disaster hits on concessional terms. There is also a call for debt for climate swaps and a call to normalise all debt instruments' natural disasters and pandemic clauses to absorb shocks better.

Of course, relieving indebtedness demands cooperation between China and the Paris Club of Western debt holders and the private debt holders that have emerged in recent decades. The delicate diplomacy around this will have to move at pace to ensure that countries from Pakistan to Peru don't suffer any more than they already have.

A boy stands in front of wind turbines near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu

The second goal of Bridgetown is to expand multilateral lending by $1 trillion and refers to the recommendations already mentioned. And the third goal is to mobilise private sector funds for climate action to reduce emissions and build resilience. Ideas range from levies on the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies and on business air travel to charges on voluntary carbon market transactions.

With broad agreement on the need to increase the volume and adequacy of funding from international financial institutions to deliver the low-carbon transition without exacerbating structural and crippling over-indebtedness, President Biden's nomination of Ajay Banga to be the next president of the World Bank is significant. As a proven financial sector chief executive who has managed change and is committed to solving inequality and climate change, his challenge is to make the World Bank Group effective, agile, efficient, and client-focused if it is to transform itself into the climate bank badly needed.

Banga will need, with the bank's owners, to shift the culture of an institution working from home in DC with a resident board focused inwards to one that can help countries and the private sector develop amid a climate crisis and be an advocate for change in the system, working hand in hand with his counterpart at the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the Bretton Woods conference that put the current system in place. That the system needs to change is now an issue of security and macro-prudential risk, equity, and justice. The good news is that this is increasingly widely recognised. The test ahead is to maintain the space for constructive solutions between China and the west, between the global south and north, while geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

