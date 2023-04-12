Comment: Deforestation in the Amazon is a public health crisis, but indigenous peoples can help















April 12 - Many people who live in the Brazilian Amazon dread the arrival of the dry season, roughly June to December. It's when rainclouds give way to smoke from forest fires. The burning is so extensive, and the flames so intense, that entire towns are darkened. No one goes outside without a damp cloth to cover their eyes, nose and mouth, and even then, it is difficult to breathe.

Each year the burning season turns vast stretches of the Amazon into a toxic chimney, spreading deadly haze across millions of square miles.

The rainforest is too wet to burn on its own. These fires are mostly human-caused, often deliberately set for the slash-and-burn clearing of farmland. The practice is cheap and catastrophically destructive, and not just because it wipes out the forests that act as the lungs of the planet, storing carbon, producing oxygen and protecting a staggering diversity of plants and animals.

Deforestation is also an under-recognised public health disaster, because forest fires produce huge volumes of microscopic soot, small enough to pass through the lungs into the bloodstream, spreading sickness and death far beyond the local zones of destruction.

Mothers in Boa Vista, Brazil, administer an oxygen mixture to children suffering with respiratory problems caused by dryness and heavy smoke in the air from fires in the Amazon, in this picture from 1998. REUTERS

In a new study in the journal Communications, Earth & Environment, my colleagues and I examine how smoke from the Brazilian Amazon is associated with increases in respiratory ailments, including bronchitis, asthma, chronic lung and heart problems, and greater risk of death, even in places far away from the burning forests. Our research is based on nearly a decade's worth of data, from 2010 to 2019, tracking cases of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the spread of pollutants and the loss of forest cover.

While these facts are grim, our study contains hopeful news. We can save lives and health by doing something that is both highly effective and relatively simple. We can preserve forest areas where indigenous peoples live, the lands they have managed since antiquity. Not just as oases of precious biodiversity — although that goal is of supreme importance — but also as a way to limit and heal the damage from the burning and destruction around them.

Our study found that forest areas protected by indigenous people have the capacity to absorb 7,192 tons of dangerous particulate matter per year (the combined weight of 2,333 hippos, like those now invading rural Colombia). That is 27% of the total capacity of the entire Brazilian Amazon forest to absorb pollutants released by forest fires. By our calculations, indigenous-managed forests would prevent 15 million cases of respiratory and cardiovascular infections and save more than $2 billion in health costs every year. This benefit is provided even by lands far from fires, since the toxic smoke can travel hundreds of miles from its source. Conversely, the loss of protected forests in indigenous territories could cause immense damage to human health as well as economic harm.

The time to act is now, to counter the effects of a surge in Brazilian forest-burning in recent years. According to a report by the nonprofit conservation organisation MapBiomas in 2021, 1.5 million square kilometers of Brazil, or about 17.5% of its territory, burned at least once in the last 20 years. More than two-thirds of that area had been covered by native vegetation, and about 29% of the total area was Amazon rainforest. On average in Brazil, an area of 177,000 square kilometers burns every year, or 2.1% of the country.

Indigenous people from Mura walk in a deforested area of a non-demarcated indigenous land in the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Most of the fires burn outside indigenous and protected areas. But indigenous, traditional and rural peoples suffer anyway. Many studies have shown that particulate matter from forest fires is a leading risk factor contributing to mortality, morbidity, and reduced life expectancy among those populations.

It is a cruel irony that the health risks of deforestation so disproportionately affect those who have so well protected their own territories and ecosystems. Studies have consistently shown that deforestation is lower in indigenous territories, where people for countless generations have lived sustainably on the land.

According to a report last year by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), indigenous peoples manage fishing, gathering, terrestrial animal harvesting and other uses of wild species on more than 38 million square kilometers of land in 87 countries. That is equivalent to about 40% of terrestrial conserved areas.

These territories prevent deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change effects. Now we can see how they also safeguard human health. They protect surrounding regions from haze damage, while also absorbing pollutants generated by forest fires, protecting the health of millions far and wide, even for rural and urban populations living far away.

Indigenous peoples are best able to protect their territories when their land tenure is secured and their knowledge, languages and alternative livelihoods are recognised and protected. Yet they face dire threats from the spread of commercial farming, ranching, timber-cutting, mining and other forms of damaging development and resource extraction.

Deforestation and forest fires are a scourge in the Amazon. Stopping this destruction, by helping indigenous peoples to defend themselves and their forests, is an urgent act. Not just for their survival and the long-term health of the planet, but also for another very simple reason — so that they and millions of other people can breathe.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.