Comment: Don’t just lie awake worrying about climate change. Here’s how your company can do something about it

August 31 - I’m feeling profoundly uncomfortable about the summer heatwaves that Europe has just lived through.

Not just because of how physically unpleasant those record-breaking temperatures were, reaching a new high of 40.3 degrees Celsius here in the UK. What’s haunting me is seeing projections made by climate scientists that extreme weather is becoming our reality much earlier than anyone predicted.

Forget 2030. Forget 2050. The climate crisis is here and now. The weather maps showing red across most of Europe are a stark warning that the planet is transitioning much quicker than we thought away from the comfortable stability of the Holocene era and into an unpredictable, inhospitable future.

Transition is the process of changing from one state or condition to another. It is a twilight phase where the old order fades and new practices form.

We are all involved, actively or passively, in the global transition to a decarbonised economy. Companies and consumers know that our current over-reliance on hydrocarbons must end, if we are to step back within safe planetary boundaries.

But the scale of this transition and the speed at which it needs to take place is a monumental challenge. Like any complex change, decarbonising the global economy needs concerted and collaborative effort right across society.

That’s why all of us need to ask, “What should I be doing differently each day to help rewire my workplace and my home to help deliver the systemic change that is needed to decarbonise the economy?”.

The University of Oxford's Net Zero Global Stocktake published in June found that more than a third of the world’s largest publicly traded companies have set themselves net-zero targets. But the real question for any organisation that has set itself decarbonisation targets is how do you achieve them?

I work for The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), a charity that helps law firms, in-house legal teams and sustainability and procurement professionals to use contracts to deliver their decarbonisation targets. Some key climate-conscious business practices we think organisations need to adopt include: a) creating a culture of decarbonisation, b) using the power of your spend to take account of your decarbonisation targets, c) setting a carbon budget so that carbon becomes the currency for your decarbonisation transition plan, and d) rewiring your contracts to deliver your decarbonisation targets.

This column will dig into the first item. I will follow up on the others in future articles. You can see my first column on climate-smart contracting here.

Weaving decarbonisation into your organisation’s culture means making it clear that decarbonisation involves everyone; not just the sustainability team. You need to think about how to engage all staff and wider stakeholders in your decarbonisation plans and actions.

One of the first things to do is to align your employment contracts, employment handbooks and internal business practices with your decarbonisation targets. The Chancery Lane Project’s Elliot’s Handbook can help you to adapt your existing employment practices.

Something that might seem obvious, but that is often missed, is to check if all your staff know what your decarbonisation targets are. You might be shocked to find out that the majority are unaware of precisely when your organisation plans to reach net zero, and most won’t realise that you have set interim climate targets. (See the Kite Insights report, Every job is a climate job, which found that two-thirds of employees can’t explain their companies’ climate commitments).

Another area for focus is setting key performance indicators (KPIs) that reference your decarbonisation targets. This makes the task of decarbonising your organisation everyone’s job. Then you should consider linking your decarbonisation targets to remuneration. How are good ideas that will help to achieve your decarbonisation targets promoted and rewarded within the organisation? If decarbonisation is not linked to your performance and incentives structures, staff are likely to prioritise targets (ie profitability) that are linked to them. TCLP’s Scarlett's Performance Conditions links share-based incentive awards to meeting climate and environmental, social and governance (ESG) and targets.

However, setting KPIs and remuneration is not the end of the matter. To get your staff to deliver your decarbonisation targets, you need to support them with training on how to assess climate risks and understand emerging climate regulation. That will allow them to make informed choices about adopting zero-carbon practices. TCLP’s Athena’s Clause, which can be added to employment contracts, requires the employer to provide a range of climate education and awareness-raising interventions.

To complement all of this, your processes will also need to flex. How easy is it for staff to propose and action zero-carbon practices so that these are taken up across your organisation? You need to enable the “hivemind” of your organisation, its collective intelligence, to get to grips with working in a decarbonised way. An example of changes to process is how ESG obligations are being incorporated into supply chain contracts, as has been reported by Practical Law.

Your governance arrangements also need to support these cultural changes within your organisation. Is a board member with climate expertise and experience responsible for delivering your decarbonisation targets? Does your board regularly discuss your organisation’s progress to zero carbon? TCLP’s Darcy’s Board Minutes include specific drafting in board minutes to encourage directors to consider their net-zero targets and climate change risks as a routine part of their decision-making.

Without fostering a culture of decarbonisation, it will be difficult for your organisation to meet its decarbonisation targets. And, just as critically, what your company is doing may be perceived as greenwashing.

