Comment: On Earth Day, we need to get behind the green technologies with the greatest momentum















April 20 - Every international Earth Day is a moment to check in on the state of our planet. This Earth Day, we know that multiple irreversible tipping points are perilously close. We can count in months the remaining carbon budget to stabilise the climate at around 1.5 degrees Celsius – just 75 months remain. We are burning our carbon budget at over 1% per month. Earth as we have known it since the dawn of civilisation is disappearing in the rear-view mirror of our fossil-fuelled SUVs.

It is our duty as responsible citizens, companies and governments to do everything we can to reduce emissions as fast as possible, to halve them by 2030. As we said in our previous column, the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) tells us that is technically feasible.

So what do we prioritise? Is it tree planting and carbon capture and storage? Is it changing diets? Is it wind and solar? The answer comes down to one simple idea: reinforcing feedback loops.

Feedback loops are everywhere. Think of a boulder rolling down a hill, building momentum until it becomes almost impossible to stop. Or a microphone positioned too close to a loudspeaker, causing the rapid scaling up of unbearable noise.

A driver charges his Nissan Leaf in London. In the last 10 years the price of lithium batteries has fallen by 90%, making EVs more affordable. REUTERS/Nick Carey

The mother of all feedback loops is Moore’s Law in the technology sector, named after Gordon Moore, the founder of Intel, who died recently. In the 1960s, Moore noticed that the power of computers doubled every one to two years as the price of microchips fell. As chips grew more powerful they became more useful, propelling engineers to make them even more powerful: a reinforcing feedback loop.

This simple law, which has become a general rule of thumb now followed by every technology company, has changed the world for ever, giving us the internet, smartphones and ever more powerful artificial intelligence.

The climate solutions that are scaling fastest all have reinforcing feedback loops at their core. If a climate solution does not have a reinforcing feedback loop at its heart, it is probably a weak solution at best.

Solar and wind power have already entered this reinforcing loop pattern. As more solar panels and wind turbines have been sold, the cost of the technology has fallen dramatically, creating ever greater demand, and driving down prices even further. This is why globally, renewables contributed a massive 83% of all power capacity added last year. Progress in solar has been so fast that it is now the cheapest form of electricity in history. Wind power is chasing its heels.

Another example is electric vehicles. In the last 10 years the price of lithium batteries, the most expensive part of an electric car, has collapsed 90%. This makes the cars more affordable, so more people buy them, driving down the price even more.

With electric vehicles, multiple feedback loops are in play. With fewer moving parts, maintenance is 40% lower, making them more attractive still. As more people buy cars, the demand for charging stations grows, creating a big network of charge points, which helps convince later adopters that they won’t be left with a flat battery. This fuels the feedback loops driving more growth.

Production line for solar panels at a photovoltaics systems maker in Dresden, Germany, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Heat pumps look set to be the technology that wins out when it comes to heating buildings. That matters because heating commercial and residential buildings is a big part of the 17.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions that are related to energy use in buildings. Heat pumps are far more efficient than gas, oil or coal for heating, but the ticket price must fall rapidly to push heat pumps into the zone of self-reinforcing feedback loop.

Smart financial solutions can push technologies into this feedback zone. The city of Ithaca, in the U.S. state of New York, has created its own feedback loops to drive change, starting with raising $100 million in private equity to fund decarbonising the city's commercial and residential buildings, including installing solar panels as well as heat pumps.

This is similar to the “no money down” financial innovation pioneered by clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah. Shah realised that the upfront costs of solar put people off buying panels. But if customers avoid the need for a large chunk of upfront cash by taking out a loan paid back by selling electricity, then this creates a powerful feedback loop. Shah is now director of the Loan Program Office in the US Department of Energy, with a multibillion dollar budget and a mandate to create more self-reinforcing feedback loops throughout the U.S. economy.

An important part of creating powerful feedback loops is to look for the brakes. What’s holding things back right now? It is often outdated, destructive government policies. In 2022, the coal, oil and gas industry received subsidies worth a massive $1 trillion from governments. These subsidies balloon to $6 trillion when you count the other costs of the industry, for example on health and the environment. These distort the markets for innovation.

But reinforcing feedback loops are also present in the global financial system itself, and can be a powerfully destabilising influence. The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, for example, were down to reinforcing feedback loops as depositor flight became a stampede for the exit.

More positively, we might well be on the verge of seeing the same dynamics drive a similar stampede of investors out of fossil fuels. One analysis suggests that the wind and solar feedback loops already in place could trigger such an event, and a global hit on fossil fuel wealth of $1 trillion to $4 trillion, “irrespective of whether or not new climate policies are adopted”. This is the boulder that has just started rolling downhill. Removing fossil fuel subsidies would certainly help it on its way.

This Earth Day, as we check in on the state of our planet, we know what the priority needs to be: to focus on reinforcing feedback loops, wherever they are. Where they exist in energy, technology and society: accelerate them. That includes removing policies that stand in the way. For finance, leverage the positive powers of feedback loops and be prepared to manage the negative ones. Feedback loops for existing climate solutions are the essential tool for putting our planet Earth on a better track.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.