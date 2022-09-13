Comment: Five ways the world can break the deadlock on funding climate damage

September 13 - The aerial photos of Pakistan are devastating in a year of unprecedented heatwaves across Europe, floods in Australia and South Africa, extreme heat and drought across the US, China, and Europe, and fires everywhere. A thousand bridges are gone, 90% of food crops are submerged, and the cotton cash crop is lost. Estimates are that flood damage will be around $10bn, or at least 3% of the country's GDP. More than 1,000 people have died, and livestock too; 33 million people are displaced. The numbers are still rising.

This pummeling of Pakistan is the effect of carbon pollution. Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate minister, is clear: this is not a natural disaster but a disaster of the "Anthropocene ‒ it is man-made."

Just under a year ago, at the end of the most recent climate talks, COP26, in Glasgow, developing country delegates packed their bags and set off home “deferred not defeated” in their quest to create a financial mechanism for loss and damage. Those countries who suffer the impacts of climate change, yet did not contribute to the climate crisis historically, have long sought support for the loss and damage they experience.

After years of slow progress, developing countries went to Glasgow to get an agreement on financing for loss and damage. What they got instead was a two-year dialogue. Their demands were kicked again into the long grass by developed countries, with some other large powers, for whom this finance won't apply, standing quietly by.

So, how is that dialogue going, as the world experiences an even more punishing year of extreme weather? The answer: falteringly.

Long-held fears of admission of liability, and an aversion to a concept of reparations, have not diminished with growing climate impacts. And the world got more complicated: Russia's war on Ukraine has taken up bandwidth, diverted public aid and climate finance, and led to a European scramble for energy supply. Recession looms for some, and the line of countries lining up outside the IMF as the food, fuel, and financial crisis takes its toll, is growing. The enabling environment for global climate cooperation has turned hostile.

How can this square be circled? How can Pakistan's plight, with just 1% of global emissions yet a third of its country underwater, its glaciers melting because of our carbon pollution profligacy, push us forward to break our deadlock on loss and damage?

With just over 50 days to go to the next round of climate talks, here are five points for urgent action. Firstly, it’s about liability ‒ but it’s not.

Tuvalu's Finance Minister Seve Paeniu shows a picture of his grandchildren as he attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, where the demands of developing countries for loss and damage payments were again kicked into the long grass. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Concerned by implications of liability and reparations, negotiations on loss and damage and its financing have become bogged down. Nevertheless, countries are taking liability into their own hands. Eyes are on Vanuatu as it seeks an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the right to be protected from the impacts of climate change. That right would apply to current and future generations.

There is also a wave of strategic litigation as plaintiffs seek to force governments to follow climate action plans on a pathway to 1.5C of warming – the target advised by international scientific consensus.

While some developed countries argue that humanitarian responses and adaption finance already cover loss and damage, neither is sufficient to cope with what we already see, let alone the stacking of crises as climate impacts grip every region.

Secondly, it is all about solidarity.

If the concept of loss and damage is anathema in Washington D.C., Bern, or Paris, we need, in the short term, to move to some solidarity-based financing mechanism. We broke it, we fix it.

Building agreement on this is urgent work between now and COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh in November. We should be able to agree on a principle of moral responsibility to act urgently in solidarity with countries that have not contributed to emissions to date.

“Solidarity” funding can flow quickly by using many different mechanisms, from government allocations above and beyond commitments for mitigation and adaptation ‒ admittedly under pressure ‒ and international disaster funds.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, talk with a man whose family was a victim of the floods. The UN is appealing for $160 million for Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Thirdly, we can also get creative.

Let’s introduce solidarity levies across a range of luxury, or high emissions intensity, activities. A dollar on business class travel and above. Taxes and levies on carbon pollution, debt for climate swaps, and fees on voluntary carbon market transactions for the buyers. And finally, a solidarity fund levy on windfall profits for the fossil fuel firms.

Sherry Rehman has noted that big polluters who have net profits “larger than the GDP of many countries need to take responsibility”. The UN Secretary-General has called the windfall profits of energy companies “grotesque”. In addition to paying their fair share of taxes at home, a portion of their international profits could fill the solidarity fund for loss and damage funds.

And fourthly, there's room for rich guys, too. We need philanthropy off the bench and on the pitch. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Open Society Foundations and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation stepped up in Glasgow, seed-funding a loss and damage fund. Only 2% of global giving is going to climate. Very little is going to climate justice, and almost none of it is funding for international loss and damage. Laurence Tubiana of the European Climate Foundation and Christie Ulman of the Sequoia Climate Fund have even give philanthropists a guide on what and how to do this.

We need an "all of the above" approach, and there's no time to waste. The UN has launched an appeal for $160 million for Pakistan, less than 2% of the estimated costs, with the flood water not yet receding. The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been blunt. He noted that next time this could be your country. This time we need solidarity for Pakistan. Tomorrow it could be you. This is ours to do.

