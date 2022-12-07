Comment: Four steps toward a sustainable, resilient future post COP27















December 6 - Not enough. That is the conclusion that many have taken from COP27. Including myself as an observer representing the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, an international alliance of values-based financial institutions.

We know what is happening, we know what needs to be done and yet, individually we do not take responsibility. Collectively, we do not reward consistently “doing good” and “avoiding harm”.

True, coalitions have emerged to strengthen global climate action. The Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), established in 2017, is a prime example. A more recent example is the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

Delivery remains problematic, however. Developed countries’ promise to deliver $100 billion per year by 2020 for climate action has not been met. And even though countries agreed to set up a loss and damage fund to help poor countries (details pending), the final agreement failed to deliver bolder action on climate change. Reduction – let alone the phase out – of all fossil fuels, and stepping up the pace of emission cuts, are not in the agreement. Instead, carbon capture has been highlighted as a component of low-emission energy.

Against the backdrop of multiple crises, the prioritisation of climate change by the more than 100 heads of country who attended is noteworthy. However, it is not enough, either because practicalities have yet to be defined and commitments have yet to be met.

The phasing out of all fossil fuels was not included in the final COP27 agreement. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Four steps can and must be taken to bridge this gap.

Step one: greater coherence: Coherent behaviour is essential to change. It requires effort by both solution providers and agents who can implement those solutions. COP27 offers many examples of actions to advance coherence as a principle, that often involved multiple actors. A little-known effort: consider that on average each attendee to COP27 left a 2.2-ton carbon footprint. The pilot project ZeroCOP27 allowed individuals and companies to offset their carbon footprint through the purchase of agricultural carbon credits, which also invest in the green transition of smallholder farmers in Egypt. This example is one of many emerging solutions that recognise the intersectionality of problems and their solutions.

Step two: integrity and accountability: The outcry that followed the release of a progress report by the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, relegating the United Nations (UN) Race to Zero to just one of many verification bodies for financial sector pledges, illustrates the closer scrutiny of voluntary industry-led initiatives, as well as the importance of real change for success.

In March this year, the U.N. Secretary-General established a High-Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities to develop stronger and clearer standards for net-zero emissions pledges of non-State entities, and speed up implementation.

The Net-Zero Asset Owners Alliance’s decision to welcome these recommendations is a sign that important parts of the financial system are taking their commitments seriously. Other voluntary initiatives should follow, in particular, the Net Zero Bankers Alliance.

Step three: trust: The opportunity to work together to solve common problems embodied by COP27 is one worth expanding so that all voices are heard and the costs and benefits of the transition are shared fairly. Mutual understanding of priorities is necessary for trust to pave the way for effective action.

Take the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce Disclosure Framework as an example. It reflects the importance of a shared and consistent understanding of what is needed to deliver a net zero future by all actors – from government to industry to academia to civil society. The premise of the framework is that every participant is committed to successfully transitioning to net zero and to climate resilience. It is also premised on a shared definition of what the transition journey looks like.

ZeroCOP27 allowed individuals and companies to offset their carbon footprint through agricultural carbon credits that invest in the green transition of smallholder farmers in Egypt.

Step four: stepping up change: The global common view of what is needed is articulated in the Paris Agreement and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Unfortunately, there are multiple views on how to realise these objectives.

The more that benefits to governments, such as increased tax revenue, domestic investments, employment and other factors that boost chances of re-election, are directly linked to progress in climate action, the greater the chances of success. Beyond governments, the more the business case for sustainability in finance is linked to its contributions to resilience and stability of the financial system, the easier it will be to restate the fiduciary duty of financial institutions in terms of doing good.

Civil society organisations are also driving an acceleration in climate action. For example, Fridays for Future Uganda organised a mock COP27 meeting under the theme “Youth, Gender and Future Generations”. The meeting resulted in a report articulating 10 key recommendations for the Uganda government and world leaders to empower more girls and youth to lead the way in the fight against climate change.

Looking ahead to COP28, we must advance a common understanding of sustainability and human dignity as values common to all. Some elements I consider essential to focus on:

• A common agreement of what doing good means. Our efforts on adaptation and mitigation and a just transition should be seen not only as a response to the global challenge of climate change but as steps to build a future informed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the SDGs.

• Building a global culture centred around common values. Alongside the concrete solutions being worked on by multiple actors we must find ways to nurture common values and their practice.

• Clear definitions of sustainability, models and tools, contextualised to localities. To communicate these understandings, we need to emphasise on how to do things, rather than on what to do.

• Coherence, integrity and trust underpin the potential to accelerate climate action and protect natural resources and biodiversity. The alternative will always lead to unsustainable outcomes.

We have now reached momentum in building a global scaffolding to structure our engagements. Now it is up to all actors to act with coherence and integrity, to cultivate trust and to step up change.











