Comment: Green shoots, but World Bank meeting leaves a mountain to climb on climate finance















April 18 - The spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund finished this past weekend in Washington D.C. The sunny and warm spring weather belied the unease that the international financial architecture no longer serves the current global economic challenges, nor positions countries to combat the global challenges of climate change and the destruction of nature.

Discussion centred around whether these institutions, with their 80th birthdays approaching in 2024, can transform themselves to meet this moment of debt and climate crisis, with indicators for inclusion and ending poverty headed in the wrong direction.

While the calls for reform come from all sides, hope lay outside the sober formal meetings, in coalitions hard at work across governments and think-tanks, civil society organisations and philanthropy, working to reframe issues and looking for new ways to solve debt distress, climate change and the destruction of nature, all together.

The V20 finance ministers (20 of the most vulnerable countries) called for debt relief to enhance climate resilience, better use of the system for more significant climate impact, a new global deal on carbon financing, and an overhaul of how the international finance system thinks about risk in a climate-vulnerable world.

A group working on sustainability-linked sovereign debt analysed the interlinked risks of sovereign debt, climate and nature. As climate impacts and nature degradation worsen, governments must set aside larger shares of their budgets to cover losses. Another grouping, led by African finance ministers meeting as the Sustainable Debt Coalition, made the same point: higher public debt leads to lower access to affordable finance, with a resulting constrained ability to mitigate climate change, which leads to more climate change and less resilience, which leads to more severe climate damages, which leads to higher public debt.

Rickshaws in Dhaka during rains that caused widespread flooding. Bangladesh is one of the members of V20 - the countries most vulnerable to climate change. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hope grows as the focus shifts to practical steps to enhance the current system. And with it, a sense that there could be short-term, no-regrets measures led by the existing multilateral development banks, national public development banks and other development finance institutions while, at the same time, laying the political groundwork for a steady set of steps to transform the system overall. Could there be a set of measures that would flip some switches to reward positive sustainability outcomes by reducing the cost of capital?

The goal would be to restore debt sustainability, mobilise funding for climate and nature goals, and build resilience against future shocks. The sovereign bond issuances in 2022 by Chile and Uruguay linked to sustainability outcomes provide one example, as does Barbados's deal with the Resilience and Sustainability Trust of the International Monetary Fund, where the IMF repurposes special drawing rights (SDR) reflows for climate resilience and becomes a development financier.

Yet despite the practical work, the debate on whether development banks should be climate banks smouldered. In some respects, it shouldn't be a surprise. After a brutal few years, where pandemics, wars and climate impacts have slowed growth, and interest rate rises to combat inflation have hit emerging markets and low-income countries hardest, many finance leaders from those countries must meet the immediate needs of food, water, health and education before longer-term clean infrastructure and climate adaptation programmes, however much they are needed.

The fear and frustration is most acute in Africa, where 57% of countries spend more on interest payments on their public debt than health, 17% spend more on interest payments than education and 60% are already in debt distress.

Solar panels at a proof of concept green hydrogen production facility in South Africa. African finance ministers have called for lower levels of debt in order to finance climate mitigation measures. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

That China and private creditors hold so much debt today means we must re-set the debt solution table to include them at either end. Despite geopolitical tensions, the IMF, the World Bank, and emissaries ‒ perhaps from the succession of middle-income chairs of the G20 such as Indonesia, India and Brazil ‒ will need to entice all creditors into a new process to provide debt restructuring at pace.

Meanwhile, those developed countries that should be providing overseas development assistance (ODA) to fight poverty and support sustainable development goals are cutting back and, in some cases, diverting the aid to help Ukraine. The UK, which once led on development finance, now spends more than 50% of its ODA domestically on housing refugees at ever-more expensive rates, and in conditions criticised by the international community.

Climate finance pledges, meanwhile, are ephemeral. While the financial world was meeting in Washington, D.C., G7 climate and energy ministers were meeting in Sapporo, Japan, to ramp up solar and wind energy commitments while hedging a clear and determined pivot away from fossil fuel development and investment.

The world needs $2-2.8 trillion dollars invested annually in clean infrastructure to limit global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius. The World Bank's owners and management celebrated an "evolution" to a $50 billion bank in D.C. Even with optimised balance sheets, crowding in of the private sector and action to move money out to borrowers more quickly, the gap between ambition and needs chafes.

There is a mountain to climb, but from bankers working on standardised terms so that they can be better leveraged by public funds, to ministers from climate-vulnerable countries charting out changes in the financial architecture, to the hopes raised by a new president of the World Bank, there were some green shoots of transformation in the warmth of the spring meetings this year.











