Comment: I’m proud to have helped alert investors to climate risk at CDP. Now we urgently need regulators to act

July 27 - After 21 years since co-founding CDP and 12 years as chief executive, the time has come for me to pursue new directions and challenges.

As I reflect on the last two decades, I am extremely proud of what CDP, a global non-profit that runs an environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, has achieved and affected in the world. It has far exceeded what I thought was possible as I sat in our first office, a windowless basement on the edge of the City of London, with Paul Dickinson, Tessa Tennant and Jeremy Smith all those years ago.

Our work pioneering climate and environmental disclosure has truly reached the mainstream and there is much progress to celebrate. Twenty years ago, most people weren’t willing to talk about climate change, the markets weren’t seeing it as an immediate risk, and almost no companies were measuring their greenhouse gas emissions – let alone had any strategy or targets.

When we first asked companies for disclosure in 2002, the request letter, which was backed by 35 investors and sent to 500 companies at the time, included the words “as investors, we wish to better understand the risks and opportunities from the perception of climate change”. As astonishing as it may seem now, some investors wouldn't sign a letter that implied climate change was real. The following year, we permanently removed the word “perception” from our letter.

That first year, 245 companies responded to the disclosure request. Fast forward to 2022 and CDP has seen record disclosures, in spite of myriad global crises and challenges. Last year, more than 13,000 companies, representing 64% of global market capitalisation disclosed through CDP along with over 1,200 cities, states and regions. Some 3,000 companies have now committed to set a science-based target.

The recent development on environmental disclosure from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the formation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the work of the European Union on sustainability disclosure and taxonomy, are built on foundations created by CDP. From humble beginnings, sustained by a bold vision and the support of countless colleagues and partners, we have helped to institutionalise corporate environmental disclosure.

However, the climate and ecological crises are still accelerating. To provide us with a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions need to be reduced by 7% per annum this decade. Whilst awareness is high, and ambitious commitments are growing, we must drive more action rapidly.

Regulation is key to this. It’s encouraging to witness the enormous wave of action by regulators from the UK, EU, U.S., Singapore, Japan, India, Canada, and more, on disclosure and we expect to see mandatory requirements in most, if not all, capital markets to enable the foundations of a sustainable economy. We will also need, and can expect to see, other types of regulation to incentivise further action. These include disclosure of climate transition plans, carbon pricing and trading, technology adoption and scale-up, and corporate accountability more broadly.

The challenge for regulating global markets is that there is no global government. This is a crucial gap that CDP can help fill because it runs a global system that can adopt standards into its disclosure platform, as it did with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2018.

There is also an increasing demand from capital markets for more holistic disclosure from companies. Are investors getting the measurement and data they need from the companies they invest in? The answer is still quite often “no”. Last year, more than 13,000 companies disclosed to CDP on climate change, compared with 3,400 on water security and nearly 900 on forests. There is still this “climate first” approach which, though fundamentally important, must broaden to include nature.

Deforestation in the Amazon, for example, is at record levels and the rainforest is getting close to a tipping point, which is disastrous both for the Amazon and for global climate. Approximately 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions are from deforestation, and the number goes up if you include all land use, so the interconnectedness of these systems is increasingly understood, and the markets need better data to assess them.

We have built a mechanism in CDP over the last 20 years that now means we can take this more holistic approach to environmental reporting because of the more urgent need, as well as advances in data and technology. As part of its 2025 strategy, CDP will expand its work to cover all the nine planetary boundaries that humans need to stay within for a sustainable world. These include biodiversity, land, oceans and waste, and this year CDP is piloting biodiversity in the questionnaire.

So, although the world is not yet on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, significant progress has been made and we now need regulators and governments to urgently step-up action to get us on a 1.5C, nature-positive pathway.

After 21 years, CDP is like a family to me. I’m grateful to have made so many amazing friends in the organisation and ecosystem in which we work and for the opportunity to make a difference. I know that CDP’s work is critical to driving disclosure and behaviour change and I look forward to seeing it achieve even more far-reaching impact in the years to come.

