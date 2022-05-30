Comment: ‘Money talks. So why aren’t high-carbon companies listening to Climate Action 100+?

May 26 - Climate Action 100+ is the world’s largest investor engagement initiative on climate change, with 700 signatories managing $68 trillion in assets. If money talks, CA100+ has a megaphone without compare.

Yet its own reports show that many of its target companies aren’t listening. Fewer than 12% of the initiative’s 167 “focus companies” have published adequate short-term emissions reduction targets or decarbonisation strategies. No company has fully aligned their capital expenditure with a 1.5C future or produced financial statements that reflect climate risks. And every single oil and gas company in focus is planning projects that are inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

So what’s going wrong? CA100+ is a “collaborative engagement initiative”. Investors joining forces should amplify their influence; indeed, such collaboration is essential with companies that have many investors on their shareholder register. However, this also creates space for greenwashing, with investors signing up as a member of the collaborative initiative but then failing to contribute individually to the activities needed to drive progress.

This seems to be what’s happened with CA100+. ShareAction research, published last week, found that of 60 of the largest CA100+ investor signatories, 77% published statements highlighting their participation in CA100+, whilst just 5% gave the number and names of specific companies they were leading an engagement with. In other words, many investors have taken the branding benefits of being a CA100+ signatory but avoided holding themselves open to public scrutiny for the results to which they are supposedly committed.

The second problem relates to that tricky word “engagement”. This can cover everything from private meetings with corporate sustainability teams to raising questions publicly at company AGMs, all the way through to more forceful actions, such as voting against directors or filing shareholder resolutions demanding credible change in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

All too often, investor engagement with target companies has got stuck at the first stage. Companies are adept at reassuring investors that they share their concerns and are working to address them, offering another meeting for further discussion in a few months’ time. Many investors, for their part, have proven to be cautious and reluctant to speak out publicly, even when progress from investee companies is manifestly not adequate.

We found that 82% of CA100+ signatories analysed do not specify objectives for their climate change engagements; whilst 83% do not report on the progress being made. Without published objectives or reporting, there is no scope for accountability. Without some accountability, investors lack the necessary incentive to move beyond a cycle of meetings that fail to drive stronger performance from target companies. It is no coincidence that the same proportion of signatories – 82% – lack a strategy to escalate unsuccessful engagements by taking more assertive actions with laggard companies.

Some might conclude that investor engagement is fundamentally broken as an approach, with divestment the answer instead. This is not our view at ShareAction. We know that, while companies may not always act when concerns are raised in letters or private meetings, they will make faster progress when faced with a shareholder resolution on their AGM ballot.

This year, shareholder resolutions co-ordinated by ShareAction have already resulted in Sainsbury’s significantly raising pay for their lowest-paid staff, whilst Unilever, the world’s largest manufacturer of ice cream, has agreed to shift sales towards healthier food products. And, of course, last year a resolution we organised pushed HSBC into setting a deadline to end its financing support for the coal industry.

Investor engagement with companies can work, but makes far more impact when there are clear objectives, escalation strategies, and public scrutiny of the process and the results.

So far CA100+ has lacked this level of rigour. This is, to a degree, understandable. Upon publicly launching in 2017, the initiative focused on growing its signatory base to develop a critical mass, capable of putting much-needed pressure on high-carbon companies.

Now that it has that critical mass, it’s time to make better use of the power. The relaunch of CA100+ next year will mark the initiative’s coming of age. This needs to be accompanied by a different level of responsibility for actions and impact. It’s time for CA100+ to stop toddling and get into its stride.

It should begin by publishing clear and appropriately stretching objectives for target companies, sector by sector. Second, it must set minimum standards for engagement escalation, notably around the use of voting power, and require signatories to commit to these if they want their names associated with the initiative.

There are worrisome signs that some investors in CA100+ are backing away from resolute climate action. BlackRock announced last month that it would vote for fewer climate resolutions this year, while a number of climate resolutions at banks and oil and gas companies have received disappointing levels of investor support this year.

Following the finance sector’s highly publicised commitments in Glasgow at COP26, the investment industry must demonstrate leadership through decisive action in the coming five years. CA100+ is perfectly positioned to enable and support that. It just needs the courage of its convictions.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.