Comment: My advice to the class of ‘22: think big, build from small, and go fast to save nature

June 13 - I led commencement for graduate students in international affairs of the Fletcher School of Tufts University, in Massachusetts, on a sweltering World Biodiversity Day last month.

There is nothing more humbling as a member of Generation X, and as a parent of Generation Z, to survey a graduating class of youthful students, new holders of degrees in security studies, human security and cyber security, energy policy, technology policy and international business and finance, international law and governance, gender analysis, negotiation and conflict resolution, transatlantic affairs. From more than 70 countries, all marked by COVID, they are resilient. What can my generation say as these students graduate into a world that is hotter, faster, more unequal, more at risk from climate change than when they began their studies?

The good news is that, as graduates, many are in leadership roles, and already confronting the causes and impacts of these increasingly existential threats and opening up new opportunities for solutions. Their lives will crisscross government service, military service, leadership of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), entrepreneurship, business and finance, and humanitarian response in different patterns.

But their careers will have one thing in common: pursuit of a more just world that will deliver peace. At the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the historian and author Yuval Noah Harari argued that peace had come to mean the implausibility of war, but that the invasion may have erased that interpretation.

The war in Ukraine, however, is just one challenge to “peace”.

The invasion came at a time of clustered famines across Yemen and the horn of Africa, of unprecedented extreme weather events, an emerging “great reversal” in economic progress, particularly punishing for women across the global north and south. It has also exacerbated, on the back of the pandemic, a “triple whammy” of food price spikes and scarcity, energy price volatility, together with inflation.

Underlying all of this, as the United Nations Secretary-General has underlined, is our war on nature. If, as Ralph Waldo Emerson said, Earth laughs in flowers – maybe she is weeping now.

Fifty years ago, the world convened for the first time to discuss the environment as an issue of international cooperation. The conference in Stockholm set in motion a half century of treaties and protocols, scientific cooperation, laws, regulations, business and financial standards and a collective understanding of what needs to be done. What it has not yet done is translate our understanding of our place in nature into the way we understand wealth and well-being so that it informs the rules of our global economy and a way of living that allows nature to sustain us.

How, then, do we make peace with nature? That is perhaps the greatest leadership challenge we are bequeathing to these graduating classes. Because in nature lies hope. In nature lies solutions to zoonotic pandemic disease, climate change, alternatives to plastics, extreme heat, migration and refugee flows, to energy storage and new medicines, to water management and a more plant-based diet.

So, I have five pieces of advice, which I offer in all humility as a member of a generation that isn’t mustering the courage to respond to the urgency of the task in hand and yet continues to dominate the systems that, through incumbency and inertia, undermine the life chances of future generations.

First, remember that, as many women leaders have noted, we gain courage through life, and that a life expands and shrinks in proportion to one’s courage. Use courage to be who you really are and that will give you confidence.

Second, remember that the constant of human history is change. So, think big, build from small, and go fast. There's a well known saying, "if we want to go fast, we can go alone, but to go far we must go together". We cannot leave people behind if justice is to prevail and if peace is to exist – so you will need to go far, fast.

Third, hold on to a sense of outrage and then deploy it strategically, maintaining hope in your hearts. Trust your ethical core and nurture your ability to listen to make good choices.

Which means, that fourth, pull together those who are unusual partners. Always expand the table, inviting all perspectives. Anticipate fear and setbacks. When it seems too big, take smaller steps and feel the progress under your feet. The true test of leadership today, whether in government, business or civil society, is managing teams across extraordinarily varied disciplines, and getting the best out of them individually and collectively. To do that, knowing oneself is essential.

Which brings me to the last advice: imagine if nature had a seat at the table, how different our decisions may be. Linda Hogan, writer in residence of the Chickasaw Nation, writes that “there is a way that nature speaks” but that “most of the time we are simply not patient enough, quiet enough, to pay attention...”

Always take the time to connect with the still small voice of calm inside. Listen to nature, in life and in work. My plea to the class of 2022 put simply: fall in love with nature.

