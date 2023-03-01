Comment: Natural capital isn’t a hot new ESG topic. It’s intrinsically linked to climate















March 1 - It is extraordinary how quickly the theme of natural capital has emerged, defined as making sense of the economic value of the world’s resources and the financial impact of preserving or depleting them. While COP15 raised awareness of the importance of biodiversity at the end of last year, at UBS we don’t see it as a “hot” new topic, though, but one that should be intrinsically linked to climate.

Investors are increasingly asking questions such as: how do we extend our current understanding around climate to take account of nature? In particular, how do we find ways to quantify biodiversity risks and learn how to best price them?

From an investment perspective, we think about biodiversity and natural capital in three ways. First, the loss of biodiversity represents a significant economic risk. The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) estimates that at least $10 trillion of global GDP will be lost due to the decline of ecosystem services by 2050. The World Economic Forum’s estimates are even more alarming, putting the figure at $44 trillion and stating that over half the world’s GDP is “moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services”.

Second, as we noted in our paper From Ozone to Oxygen, we see natural capital as interconnected with everything related to the decarbonisation journey. Deforestation simultaneously reduces the planet’s natural carbon sink capacity while also placing stress on natural habitats, thereby impacting biodiversity. The global increase in heatwaves and wildfires due to climate change has negative consequences for crop yields and wildlife. Soil erosion and mangrove depletion have similar dual effects of carbon capture and biodiversity loss. The list goes on.

Water emerges from a pipe at an irrigation canal near Modesto, California, amid extreme weather conditions including record-breaking heatwaves in 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

But thirdly, we need to be aware of where natural capital’s elements are different. A tonne of emitted carbon is the same everywhere, from Miami to Mozambique. With nature and biodiversity, location matters. Deforesting an acre of pine trees in Finland is not the same as cutting down an acre of palm trees in an Amazon rainforest. Nature – water, wildlife, woodlands – can be highly specific to its location.

Looking back, over even a relatively short timeframe, can help us develop a sense of how the natural world has been changing – lost animal species, shifting bird migration patterns, how green, or not, the land is. But the history and experience of the investment movement around climate can also give us some useful reminders.

Contrary to what many believe, there is actually plenty of data around natural capital, although it can be hard to access and organise.

There is data around land use, deforestation, water consumption and water stress, for example. There is evidence that we can reverse the erosion of natural capital by tracking pollution levels or the routes through which companies source their raw materials. There is satellite technology that can help track forest loss. This is a very good start.

From an investment portfolio point of view, the challenge then is on internal capacity building. Building up the capabilities of portfolio managers and analysts to understand the data, assess the risk signals, and ‒ crucially ‒ price them in will be critical. There are some interesting initiatives that can guide on how to assess governance, risk and performance.

Soybean plants are harvested at a field in Argentina. Biofuels derived from food crops, such as soy and corn, can potentially emit 1.8 times the CO2 of traditional fuel sources. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

For example, The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), of which UBS is a member, is developing a risk management and disclosure framework for organisations to report and act on evolving nature-related impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities. It is aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)and will provide critical direction to the market on how to think about natural capital. This is a key step in gaining further insight into company activities, which we believe is critical to inform investment decisions and appropriate capital allocation, as we have seen on climate.

As investors, while we know how enormous the theme of natural capital is, we also have to try to make it tangible, so we can incorporate it into our portfolios and their models. There are several ways to approach this. One is through avoidance: an investor trying to reduce their biodiversity footprint might choose not to invest in sectors that are more exposed.

Another way is to “lean in” to the problem, by being prepared to invest in those sectors that are exposed, but select those that have best practices and standards in place. Engagement is another option, and here we believe it is critical to maintain a dialogue with companies to understand and influence how they are seeking to mitigate their impact on natural capital. In particular, we focus on areas where there are already developed methodologies – around water, land use and deforestation – that are well understood by companies.

We believe that it is vital to weave the concerns around biodiversity and natural capital into discussions we have with our investee companies around climate. In particular, investors have to raise these concerns at a time when big decisions are being made around capital expenditure in order to avoid unintended consequences.

For example, a number of oil and gas companies are scaling up their use of biofuels based on the view that they are a viable alternative to fossil fuels. However, research has shown that while biofuels are much more efficient from a carbon emissions perspective, when poorly designed and managed, biofuels derived from food crops, such as soy and corn, can potentially emit 1.8 times the CO2 of traditional fuel sources. So, while they might believe that they are solving the problem, the danger is that they might be making it worse.

Standing back from all this, and central to the arguments about material risks and the fiduciary duties of investor-owners, the case is clear. Delivering returns over the long term relies on everything functioning as it should: economic markets, society and nature. If investors fail to think about how asset allocation decisions impact all three dimensions, we won’t be able to secure those future financial returns. It really is that simple.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.