Comment: Pakistan flooding is a clarion call for wealthy countries to fulfil promises to fund adaptation

September 6 - Wealthy countries took a welcome step up last year, when they pledged to put hundreds of millions more dollars into helping poorer countries adapt to the climate change impacts already battering their economies. Yet two-thirds of that money has yet to land.

Meanwhile, private adaptation finance is stagnating while the need is growing ever-more urgent – as we've seen with escalating climate impacts, such as the devastating floods in Pakistan. But the opportunity to avoid the cost of disasters, improve livelihoods and advance sustainable development is passing us by.

To unlock this finance, wealthy governments must move first. By financing projects that help people and economies survive climate change impacts now, governments will de-risk investments in developing countries with poor credit, and demonstrate the strong financial impetus for investing in adaptation.

Early warning systems, for example, can prepare farmers in Africa for droughts and locust swarms. Mangrove protection can shield coastal industries from sea level rises. Climate-resilient infrastructure can adapt factories, railways and roads to extreme heat. All of this keeps the global economy running – from coffee and cocoa farming in Africa, to the manufacture of solar panel components in China.

Unfortunately, governments are not yet responding to the clarion call of mounting scientific evidence and real-world examples of impacts.

At last year’s United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, the U.N.’s Adaptation Fund received a record $356 million in pledged contributions from 16 national and regional governments. It is still a small sum compared with the need, but it signalled a deepening understanding of it.

However, 10 months later, just over $230 million in pledges is still outstanding, from Canada, the European Union, Spain, the UK and the U.S., according to the Adaptation Fund.

This delay is fraying the trust between developing and developed countries, especially as the developing side waits for wealthy countries to fulfil their broader pledge to mobilise $100 billion per year in public and private climate finance by 2020. That finance needs to be split equally between work to adapt to climate change and to reduce emissions, and filling the Adaptation Fund can help to rectify the current imbalance between the two.

That’s why governments need to fulfil their pledges before we meet at November’s COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. In parallel, the High-Level Champions and Egyptian COP27 presidency are working to spur a step up across the public and private finance sector, through a series of regional investor roadshows that showcase bankable opportunities in emerging markets and developing economies.

The first forum, in Ethiopia in August, made clear that for the developing countries most at risk from climate change, adaptation is the first order of business – and it is growing.

In 2016, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) estimated annual adaptation costs in developing countries to be $140-300 billion per year by 2030. In 2021, it estimated their costs and financing needs to be five to 10 times greater than current public flows.

Public finance will help the private sector overcome investment barriers such as a lack of information and low revenues, according to UNEP.

Businesses and investors will understandably target opportunities with revenues and low risks, so often not in the least developed countries with poor credit ratings and unestablished markets. Blended public-private finance can help to set foundations and show the wider benefits of adaptation, giving the private sector greater confidence to go further.

Yet the more vulnerable countries suffer from climate change, the worse the ripple effects will be for global economic security.

Pakistan’s devastating flooding is only the most recent example. Look at the impacts we have seen just this year. Severe heat killed wheat crops in India, leading the government to ban exports just as it had been increasing shipments in response to higher prices. Extreme heat and drought in China has disrupted the output of components for electric car batteries and solar panels, hitting multinationals such as Toyota and Apple. Heavy rainfall in South Africa brought the worst locust swarms the country has seen in decades, damaging large swathes of grazing land.

Investments in adaptation can be good for business. An investment of $1.8 trillion in early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, improved agriculture, mangrove protection, and resilient water resources could generate $7.1 trillion in benefits, the Global Commission on Adaptation estimated in 2019.

Innovative efforts are under way. At the Ethiopia finance forum, we heard, for example, about an accelerator fund for entrepreneurs and developers working to restore and conserve ocean ecosystems. This is supporting the Great Blue Wall initiative, through which western Indian Ocean countries are creating a network of marine and coastal conserved areas.

We need a lot more of this – and we need governments to lead the way. By delaying the fulfilment of their promises to the Adaptation Fund, the more businesses and investors remain unsure about if, where or how to invest in adaptation, and the more the vulnerable countries lose trust. The faster they act, the bigger the benefits for us all – developed or developing.

