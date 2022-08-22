Comment: To tackle the global water crisis, companies must be made to reveal their water impacts

August 22 - The world is facing a water crisis, and it is growing with each passing year.

The planetary boundary for freshwater has now been passed, posing “a threat to life support systems on Earth”, according to researchers at the Stockholm Resilience Centre.

Planetary boundaries are safe zones that allow humanity to thrive and continue to develop. But crossing these boundaries is not like crossing the Rubicon. We are depleting the world’s supply of freshwater at an alarming rate, but we can still turn back.

How we make that journey from the cliff edge back to safe ground will be the defining story for our planet over the coming years. The starting point for this urgent work must be transparency and data, and lots of it.

More than 10 years ago, CDP created its first water questionnaire. Its aim was to support global companies to report on their water impacts, and provide the financial market with data to make more meaningful, less risky financial decisions. Over time, the data from these yearly requests has allowed companies, financial institutions and policymakers to better understand how to address the water crisis.

The most recent data shows a high level of transparency, with more than 3,300 companies disclosing their water impacts, up from 176 in 2010. These disclosures provide high-quality evidence on everything from consumption levels in water-stressed locations to board oversight.

This data is a crucial first step that provides the market with insights into managing financial risks and helps shift capital away from the worst offending companies and towards sustainable solutions. It also helps national governments shape stronger policies to protect freshwater supplies and prompts companies to incorporate water concerns into their long-term business plans.

But while this information provides a window into the unfolding crisis, the data is only offered on a voluntary basis. Rather than a government requiring companies to provide this important data, CDP’s water questionnaire, issued to over 6,000 companies last year, was done so on behalf of 680 financial institutions that use their role as investors and lenders to nudge corporates to respond. Around half of those companies decided not to.

To deliver the benefits of disclosure at the necessary scale, we need governments to set national policies to mandate water disclosure for all companies and financial institutions. The idea of mandating environmental disclosures is not a new one. In recent years, policies to mandate climate disclosures have been proposed or implemented across the world’s largest carbon emitters, including the European Union, China, India and the United States.

The impact of these policies can be dramatic. In 2016, France was one of the first countries in the world to pass legislation to force some financial institutions to report each year on their exposure to the risks posed by climate change, and what they planned to do about it.

Fast forward five years and we have tangible evidence of this ground-breaking law’s impact. Banque de France reported that holdings of fossil fuel stocks plummeted by 40% among French institutional investors compared with those that weren’t subject to the new rules. This is proof positive that mandatory disclosure works, and can have immediate results.

It is encouraging to consider how the same tool of disclosure could be used to combat the water crisis. Increasing transparency on how companies use water and how financial institutions support them is fundamental. A lack of information on how companies and the financial institutions fueling them intend to use water both today and in the future means we have no real way of knowing how to step back from the precipice.

And financial institutions have no way of being able to invest in companies that support sustainable use of freshwater.

CDP’s new research into the issue shows a mixed record across G20 countries. Some jurisdictions, such as the UK and EU, are proposing disclosure requirements for companies that will offer the complete picture of water risks and opportunities; in others, the rules offer only a partial view of the problem, or remain voluntary.

In the United States, for example, water risks are only included as part of a new proposal from the country’s financial regulator to mandate climate-related disclosures, and so only sees the issue through this lens. And in China, the focus is on polluting companies, with a lack of attention on financial institutions and the impact of their portfolios.

This level of variation and inconsistency is to be expected, but it threatens our ability to create a level playing field for companies as they seek to tackle the problem. The current proposals do not rise to meet the challenge of the water crisis and, as they stand, make it very difficult for investors to price-in risks and impacts.

As national governments start to look at water in more detail they need to think globally, ensuring new rules are compatible with existing standards. These policies have to be comprehensive, focused and go beyond the basics to ensure we receive the full picture of the problem. And they must be enforced by governments willing to give their regulators teeth to stamp out non-compliance.

We should see these rules as a minimum requirement, which in time will lead to ambitious and innovative responses to tackling the crisis. It’s only by first acknowledging that freshwater cannot not be taken for granted that we can build a system that values and conserves it properly.

