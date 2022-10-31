Comment: Transport firms are stuck on the runway on climate action. We need lift-off















October 31 - As one of the highest carbon emitting sectors globally, contributing 37% of end-use CO2 emissions, it is critical for the transport sector to accelerate their progress on decarbonisation. Yet worryingly, our new research finds that only six out of 90 (less than 7%) of the most influential transport companies around the world have committed to phasing out fossil fuels. Such limited progress is alarming.

We need sector-wide collaboration and large-scale investment to source and rapidly scale up sustainable fuels and other low-carbon technologies, or we won’t have any chance of meeting the Paris Agreement goals. Transport companies must urgently unite to find clean, green alternatives to oil-based fuels.

These are the key findings from the World Benchmarking Alliance’s new Transport Benchmark, conducted with CDP, the non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system. Our comprehensive research looked at the decarbonisation progress of 25 airlines, 17 shipping businesses, nine rail companies, six road companies, and 33 multimodal companies. Those assessed included American Airlines, Japan Airlines, Ryanair, Qatar Airways, Maersk, Royal Mail, Indian Railways and FedEx. We uncovered a concerning lack of action across the sector. Companies are creating an illusion of progress by failing to provide details on how they plan to achieve targets.

A FedEx worker delivers packages in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

As things stand, transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of all sectors, with more than 90% of its energy coming from crude oil-derived products. Companies throughout the sector need a transparent roadmap on how they will decarbonize their operations. Yet our analysis showed that 87% have not set any targets between 2030 and their target net-zero year.

Technological solutions are not the only areas where transport companies are failing to transition. Nowhere near enough are using their influence to push for infrastructure solutions, or improved climate policy. Only three showed any significant support for low-carbon policy; and just six are working directly with infrastructure operators to build low-carbon solutions. Worryingly, 85% of the companies we assessed have fleets that are incompatible with a low-carbon future, and the majority fail to disclose any plans to rectify this.

So what needs to happen? Transport companies must set targets based on the latest science. That means based on a 1.5C world, and with steep emissions cuts in the next eight years. They must back these up with clear plans and intermediate targets to achieve them. Companies must also demonstrate their progress through increased disclosure to ensure they are kept accountable.

As the new Emissions Gap Report from the United Nations Environment Programme highlights, “wide-ranging, large-scale, rapid and systemic transformation is now necessary to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement”. The international community is falling far short of the Paris goals, and the transport sector has a critical role in accelerating progress.

Undoubtedly, the scale of the challenge is significant. But it is also shared. This must act as a catalyst for far greater cooperation. Faced with such a systemic issue, collaboration is essential. A low-carbon transition requires industry-wide partnerships that combine resources, innovation, and influence. Every company should be prioritising the green transition across its whole business; from research and customer advice to support for low-carbon policies and regulation.

Indeed, all responsible business leaders should be lobbying hard for regulation that supports decarbonisation. Climate policy, at both national and international levels, is essential to enable the development of positive and practical solutions.

Investment in research and development is also critical to bring new technologies to market much more quickly. Our analysis shows that companies are not investing sufficient amounts in their own R&D, or that of their suppliers. And they are poor at disclosing their support for the immature technologies on which so many of their transition plans rely, with 94% of companies not providing any meaningful data in this area.

By combining resources and thinking – and in partnership with suppliers and developers, like vehicle manufacturers or fuel producers – transport companies can accelerate wide-scale change.

A Hanjin Shipping Co ship is seen stranded outside the Port of Long Beach, California, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

We are already seeing promising instances of this in the maritime sector, with investment and partnership working to develop low carbon fuels. Maersk has launched the Maersk McKinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent non-profit research and development centre to accelerate low carbon technologies, and MISC Group co-founded the Castor Initiative to develop ammonia-fuelled tankers.

Our research also found that too few companies are helping customers to understand and adopt low-carbon alternatives. Nearly half of those we assessed have a strategy to help customers reduce their emissions, but none has set measurable targets for customer engagement to encourage low-carbon alternatives.

The climate crisis is worsening. Transport companies cannot thrive unless the places and people around them are thriving too. Every moment of delay only increases the human, environmental and business cost.

A viable future depends on transport companies immediately harnessing their influence to play a constructive collective role in the green transition. The sector has the data and the influential platform to be a global leader on decarbonisation. Their business is connecting people and goods. Now they must connect and collaborate with each other – as well as with manufacturers and policymakers – to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.