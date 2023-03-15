Comment: The water crisis is just as urgent as climate change. Investors need to wake up















March 15 - Last month a group of 30 investors signed an open letter to governments on the water crisis. The letter, which was organised by CDP, was a call to heads of state to raise their game on protecting the world’s dwindling water resources ahead of next week’s U.N. water conference in New York.

With an 84% decline in freshwater biodiversity since 1970, water security is an issue no less pressing than climate change but is sometimes treated as its lesser cousin. The letter calls on policymakers to increase ambition and political will to tackle a problem that affects billions of people worldwide and shows no signs of abating.

“The global water crisis is a systematic financial risk to nearly all economies and the climate crisis multiplies these threats,” the letter says. “Private financial institutions and governments each have a responsibility to act swiftly and boldly.”

More investors have come forward to sign the letter since it was launched in February, and the combined assets of signatories now tops $3 trillion. This sudden expression of feeling towards protecting freshwater resources is vital and necessary, but it is an open question how deeply it is held across the financial sector.

As authors of a recent first-of-its-kind report, (alongside consulting firm Mercer), we can say that the data offers promising signs of awareness and standout examples of action on water risk across banking and investment. But much more needs to be done across the board to ensure the financial sector isn’t exposed to water risks, and does not deepen the crisis with investments in sectors ranging from metals and mining to fashion and food.

A farmer waters crops at a field in Denmark. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Last year, 1,226 financial institutions were asked for the first time to disclose data to CDP on whether ‒ and if so, how ‒ they are considering and managing water risks and impacts across their portfolios and loan books. There were 275 responses, from some of the world’s largest banks, asset managers and insurers. Their responses provide a wealth of new data on how the private finance sector perceives water issues.

For example, when asked whether they measured their portfolios' impact on water security, 16% said yes, while 56% felt it was “important, but not an immediate priority”. And separately, a third stated that they are assessing their exposure to both water-related risks and opportunities. But for those who hadn’t taken this step, the reasons were familiar - from lacking the tools to do the job, lack of knowledge of the issue, or a focus on climate change instead.

The financial opportunities connected to acting on the water crisis are often neglected but are an equal part of the equation. Getting ahead of new ESG regulations, creating new, genuinely green financial products, and accessing emerging markets will offer investors a much-needed competitive edge.

Over a fifth, or 21%, of respondents to CDP’s survey agree and have identified water-related opportunities “with the potential to have a substantive financial impact”. From this, a smaller sample of 23 institutions put a potential value on those opportunities at $203 billion. It is easy to start imagining what the full financial value could be if the whole sector acted on these many new and unexplored opportunities.

A man walks with bottles to collect water from the public water supply as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The next stage in the process is to go beyond understanding how water risks affect their bottom lines and incentivise financial institutions to disclose their own adverse impacts on water. We can do this by leveraging existing impact assessment tools and data, and setting rigorous and consistent disclosure rules, something that global policymakers are already implementing to different degrees.

The groundwork is there but bringing disclosure regulation up to par with climate change will show the market how seriously the global community is treating the issue.

To address challenges of the magnitude of water security, it is essential that we trigger a transformation in the way companies grow. To deliver on our global water goals at scale, we also have to harness the power of markets, the self-generating sources of financing and innovation that shape business models and transform economies, communities and environments.

Water-related transparency is fundamental to this. When a bank is not transparent about how it is addressing water security issues, or its related investments, regulators can never be sure about a bank’s financial stability or its real performance. Water disclosure is an essential ingredient which enhances market stability, contributes to creating a sustainable financial system and aligns financial systems with national and international water security targets.

Ministers gathering in New York next week need to recognise their central role in unleashing the potential of the private sector. To date, government inaction is a major reason behind the state of the water crisis. It’s not too late to step back from the brink, but we urgently need the political will and ambition to get there.

Ioana Dobrescu, managing director of Water Footprint Implementation, contributed to this opinion piece.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.