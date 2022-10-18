Comment: Why investors now want companies to disclose plastic pollution risk















October 17 - It has long been globally agreed that plastic pollution is harming our ecosystems, economies and communities. By the 1960s, scientists had found that more than 100 million tonnes of waste had been dumped in the ocean. Flash forward 60 years and the science is nothing short of frightening: every minute 18 tonnes of plastics are dumped into the seas.

If single-use plastic production continues to grow at current rates, they could account for 5%-10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Plastic poses distinct risks to human health, from both exposure to plastic particles themselves and associated chemicals. They also threaten the function of the world’s oceans and freshwater ecosystems, which serve as sanctuaries for biodiversity, vital food sources and major carbon sinks.

Companies, too, may suffer financially under a business-as-usual scenario. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts they may in future be required to pay a virgin plastic tax or extended producer responsibility fees to help cover the cost of collection and safe disposal, at a cost of $100 billion a year. They also risk losing their social license to operate.

With all this in mind, it’s surprising and disappointing that decision-makers such as investors and policymakers lack clear, comprehensive, comparable data on the production, use and disposal of plastics across the global economy.

If we are to drive effective action to tackle the plastic pollution problem, data on corporate plastic use will be essential, and the reasons are straightforward. Less information means less certainty for investors. When a company is not transparent about how it is addressing plastic issues, investors can never be sure about a company’s real fundamentals and true risk. For instance, a firm’s growth prospects may be intrinsically tied to the production or consumption of single-use plastic. How the firm accounts for bans on single use plastic in its growth strategies and whether it invests in solutions is vital information.

It is difficult, if not impossible, to evaluate a company’s investment performance if its investments in, and governance of, plastic issues are hidden from view. This can be obtained through corporate disclosure at scale, which will serve to boost societal learning, accountability, and new incentives to address this urgent matter.

Financial actors are increasingly concerned about the risk of stranded assets and liabilities driven by regulation aimed at stemming the climate and nature crises. Product bans, such as those associated with single-use plastic, are examples of such regulatory changes. Last year, a report from As You Sow found that investments in petrochemicals and plastics worth about $400 billion are at risk of becoming stranded assets. Companies disclosing plastic-related data, such as volume of single-use plastic sold, can help financial actors make informed decisions about how to direct their capital in a sustainable way. It will also be essential in helping governments to develop robust and ambitious policies.

This is why CDP is expanding its global environmental disclosure system to help solve the plastic pollution problem, with expertise and support from The Pew Charitable Trusts, Minderoo Foundation and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. In recent years a wealth of effective work has been done on the issue of corporate plastic use. So, we’ll be working constructively with valued partners, building on existing frameworks, including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UNEP’s Global Commitment framework. Our window to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and reverse environmental degradation is rapidly narrowing, so scaling disclosure and action is critical.

What does this look like in reality? Our integration of plastics will allow investors access to data across the full plastic value chain: plastic used, produced and disposed of. Evidence suggests that full traceability across value chains is essential if we are to harness their power to deliver on our sustainability goals.

CDP will develop a series of forward-looking indicators that will help the market identify where such risks exist and provide an opportunity to pivot to more sustainable methods, products and processes. Plastic-related questions will be integrated into CDP’s water security questionnaire in 2023, meaning the 7,000 companies asked to disclose in the first year will include high impact sectors such as fossil fuel producers, food retailers, pharmaceutical firms and fashion brands.

Solving the plastic pollution problem benefits both people and the planet ‒ creating a cleaner, safer and more resilient environment and economy for us and for future generations. It also presents huge economic opportunities. With effective action to shift investment away from virgin plastics and into new delivery models, substitute materials, recycling and collection infrastructure, governments globally stand to save $70 billion over 20 years, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts study (although in middle- and low-income countries the cost will be $36 billion higher.)

I urge all companies to act now to reduce plastic pollution. The agreement of United Nations member states earlier this year to develop a legally binding U.N. Treaty on plastic pollution is extremely welcome – but this will take years to develop and implement. We don’t have years to wait to start taking effective action and tracking progress. This can start now, through disclosure.

